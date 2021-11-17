Gulfstream Aerospace Appoints Empire Aviation Group as International Sales Representative for India

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has appointed Empire Aviation Group — the Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based integrated private aviation specialist — as the authorized International Sales Representative (ISR) for Gulfstream business aircraft sales activities in India.

Under the agreement, Empire Aviation Group will be responsible for promoting and supporting Gulfstream with customers and prospects throughout India. The company has provided aircraft sales, aircraft management and charter management services to private aircraft owners worldwide, including India and the UAE, since launching in 2007.

“As interest in the Gulfstream family of aircraft grows throughout India, we wanted to ensure we have local representation that not only possesses significant experience dealing with Gulfstream aircraft, but can also deliver a personal approach befitting the No. 1 brand in business aviation,” said Scott Neal, senior vice president of worldwide sales, Gulfstream. “Empire Aviation Group will provide Gulfstream with both as we continue to expand our presence in this important market.”

“Empire Aviation is honored to have been selected by Gulfstream,” added Paras P. Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation Group. “Gulfstream offers the pinnacle of advanced business jet design, manufacturing and customer support to represent its interests in India. We have been doing business in India since our inception and we continue to be very optimistic about the unique opportunities for private aviation in the subcontinent.”

Empire Aviation Group provides all the major services associated with private aviation — aircraft management, flight operations and charter, as well as aircraft sales and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO). The company integrates services and combines them with the aviation expertise and experience of the team to provide a high degree of personalized services.

The company manages private jet aircraft on behalf of owners, and Empire Aviation’s asset management approach means that each aircraft owner has a unique business model and services. Empire Aviation is also a charter broker and can arrange aircraft charter anywhere in the world for business or leisure.

“There’s a growing interest in aircraft acquisition and we are already working on prospective

transactions in India, where we act as a trusted adviser to owners and potential buyers with a highly personalized approach,” said Dhamecha. “We will use our local presence, customer reach, experience and expertise to support Gulfstream’s success in India.”

Originally Published at https://empireaviation.com/2021/11/10/gulfstream-aerospace-appoints-empire-aviation-group-as-international-sales-representative-for-india/