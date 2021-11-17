Stay Calm! It’s 20% Off on Ubuy White Friday Sale

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy UAE, a world popular cross border shopping platform in UAE is launching their White Friday bumper sale, on their website and app.

Modernization has shown us a new innovative way of shopping. To be straight online shopping has created a new phase that lets us explore whole new turns of events in our shopping endeavour.

This is a completely new dimension for most shopping enthusiasts. It not just provides a wide range of product categories, but also offers good shopping convenience to get all products easily at home. E-commerce has now become a vital aspect of the human lifestyle and in it, Ubuy plays a significant role. They have a different approach with which they try to deliver happiness on the White Friday Sale.

This special sale day attracts most people; as they will be able to order products & services of their choice at superb discounts and offers. It comes in November; to give a boost to your shopping adventure.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a discrete online platform; which was launched in 2014 and is headquartered in Kuwait, the Middle East. Ubuy’s services are widespread across 6 continents and more than 90 countries around the world. It provides all customers with the option to choose diverse products from different international stores like US, UK, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan and Kuwait stores.

Surprising White Friday Deals & Offers Waiting for You at Ubuy

The trend of this vibrant sale is on the move on their website and app. Ubuy is introducing a unique instant discount and cashback offer for the first time, this White Friday Sale till 26 Nov 2021. Be prepared to enjoy a fine shopping experience.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback



The cashback will only be credited to the Ucredit account; which can only be used to do shopping from Ubuy in the future. Enjoy a new shopping trend during this shopping festival for a pleasing experience.

Use this code during checkout, UBFRDY

Advantages of Shopping from Ubuy

Enjoy interesting deals, offers and special discounts on more than 50 million products.

Get your order delivered quickly with express shipping and prompt customs clearance services.

Keep yourself protected from online fraud with secure transactions and privacy.

Shop latest global fashion trends from top brands.

Don’t feel hectic and experience excellent customer service.

Interesting Discounts are Waiting for you on the Following Categories

This sale is the best time to make a list of your favourite products and shop them with good deals. These are the following categories that will let you shop in style.

Latest Gadgets

Smart TVs

DSLR Cameras

Laptops, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Microwave Ovens

Coffee Machines

Vacuum Cleaners, Etc

Fashion & Style

Women’s Fashion

Women’s Running Shoes

Men’s Fashion, Etc

Gaming Zone

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch, Etc

Beauty Needs

Hair Care

Skin Care

Teeth Whitening, Etc

Get amazing discounts on your purchases at the Ubuy UAE White Friday sale. For a more rewarding shopping experience use Ubuy App.

