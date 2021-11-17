It’s True! You Can Save 20% on This White Friday with Ubuy

Qatar, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Qatar, a popular cross border shopping platform in Qatar is initiating their White Friday bumper sale, on their website and app.

Shopping has been a crucial part of humanity from its inception. But due to modernization, it has changed and now we can witness new turns of events like online shopping.

Online shopping is a completely new dimension of shopping. Not only does it provide shopping convenience, but also a wide range of products. After the Pandemic this White Friday online shopping has a special significance; which makes people shop readily for products they desire with attractive offers & discounts. In this modernized shopping approach, Ubuy has a unique place, as it always tries to deliver something different for everyone to buy.

White Friday, the day that attracts most customers to order products & services of their choice at huge discounts. This is a vibrant shopping day for most shopping enthusiasts that comes in November.

Know About Ubuy

Ubuy is a special shopping platform; which was launched in 2014 and is headquartered in Kuwait, the Middle East. This online platform’s services are widespread across 6 continents and more than 90 countries around the world. Ubuy provides all customers with the option to choose diverse products from different international stores like US, UK, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan and Kuwait stores.

Procure Surprising White Friday Deals and Offers on Ubuy

This trendy sale is going on right now on their website and app. Ubuy is providing a special instant discount and cashback offers for the first time on this special sale till 26 Nov 2021, be prepared and don’t miss your cup of tea.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback



The cashback that they got will only be credited to their Ucredit account; which can be used to do shopping from Ubuy in the future. Enjoy a new shopping trend during this shopping festival for a pleasing experience.

You need to use this code during checkout, UBFRDY

Key Highlights of Shopping from Ubuy Qatar

Get your order delivered quickly with express shipping and prompt customs clearance services.

Stay safe from online fraud with secure transactions and privacy.

Enjoy interesting deals, offers and special discounts on more than 50 million products.

Don’t be confused and experience excellent customer service.

Order the latest global fashion trends from top brands.

Get Fascinating Discounts on the Following Categories of Products

Here is the sale you have been waiting for: make the list and shop all your desired products along with amazing offers. These are the speed-read categories of products for the Ubuy White Friday Sale.

Latest Gadgets

Smart TVs

DSLR Cameras

Laptops, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Microwave Ovens

Coffee Machines

Vacuum Cleaners, Etc

Fashion & Style

Women’s Fashion

Women’s Running Shoes

Men’s Fashion, Etc

Gaming Zone

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch, Etc

Beauty Needs

Hair Care

Skin Care

Teeth Whitening, Etc

Visit “ubuy.qa” and discover a shopping extravaganza on Ubuy Qatar White Friday sale. For a more magical shopping experience, you can download the Ubuy shopping app and discover good offers on global brands.

Media Contact:

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com