Tamwood Career College and Abcodo Webinar Set To Help Expand Education Network

Vancouver, BC, Canada, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Expanding your network—this is how Tamwood Career College, a Canadian language and vocational pathways institution, aims to help students. This will be the highlight of the upcoming Abcodo webinar that will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. IST.

Intending to transform over 100,000 lives by Dec. 31, 2024, Tamwood Career College seems to be on its way as it has touched and transformed over 73,000 lives to date. Its various Hospitality and Tourism, Business and Entrepreneurship, and Technology programs have helped students achieve their dreams by unlocking their potential.

The private college offers high-quality pathways programs in languages and vocational courses—all of which are designed with a passion for excellence to help individuals achieve their dreams.

“As a Tamwood student in Vancouver, you can explore the city’s picturesque mountains, beaches, and parks. Vancouver is an amazing city for outdoor activities, with hiking, skiing, canoeing, and beach volleyball all accessible by public transport,” shares Lavanya Nair, webinar moderator and Manager for Agent Operations of Abcodo.

“In addition to the beautiful environment, Vancouver also has a lively urban scene where you can enjoy music, art, and food from many different ethnicities, religions, and cultural groups. It will not take you long to understand why Vancouver is consistently recognized as one of the world’s most livable cities. If you want to see more of North America, Vancouver is a great starting point for travelling to the Rocky Mountains, Calgary, Seattle, and beyond,” notes Nair.

Tamwood even offers a Global Discount program that allows students to study in Canada with student-friendly rates that won’t break the bank. These are designed to make it easier on the pocket and help individuals realize their full potential and reach their dreams. All this is done in a vibrant and dynamic environment, either in Toronto, Vancouver, or Whistler in Canada.

Tamwood’s quest for excellence ties in with the support it provides international students. The institution has all the tools and resources to make education accessible.

Silvina Berry, Business Development Manager at Tamwood, will talk about Tamwood and how it has transformed the lives of so many students throughout the years.

Learn how Tamwood Career College in Canada and Abcodo can help transform your life and achieve your dream by registering here.

About Tamwood Career College

Wherever life’s journey takes you, English language abilities make it better. At Tamwood, our world-class English language teaching methods and Instructors customize a unique program for the unique individual you are. Tamwood will give you English language skills to help you become what you dream.

About Abcodo

Abcodo is an MSM company that serves as the in-house recruitment partner of MSM Unify, an all-in-one edtech platform for higher education institutions, agents, and students. As a partner in high-quality recruitment, it offers partner agents and institutions an edge in the competitive market. Abcodo provides institutions the opportunity to reach global learners through comprehensive and exclusive webinars, events, and resources to make recruitment easier, faster, and simpler. Read more about Abcodo at https://abcodo.com/.

About M Square Media (MSM)

MSM is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe. Read more about MSM at https://msquaremedia.com/.

Contact Information

MSM Communications Group

Phone: +1 250 262 6686

Email: news@msquaremedia.com