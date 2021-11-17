Vinsys IT Services (I) Pvt. Ltd. Joins the Scaled Agile Partner Network

Pune, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Vinsys IT Services (I) Pvt. Ltd. has joined the Scaled Agile Partner Network as a Bronze Transformation Partner. This worldwide network includes transformation and platform providers who help enterprises facilitate and accelerate business results through adoption of the Scaled Agile Framework ® (SAFe ®).

As the world’s leading framework for enterprise agility, SAFe helps businesses address the significant challenges of developing and delivering high-quality software and systems in the shortest sustainable lead time.

“Working with best-in-class partners like Vinsys, represents our commitment to helping

software and systems-dependent enterprises improve time-to-market, quality, and employee

engagement,” said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and cofounder of Scaled Agile, Inc. “By

incorporating SAFe into their solution offering, Vinsys is enabling the world’s largest

organizations to become more Agile in the marketplace and more competitive in their industry.”

With an experience of over 22 years in the sphere of Training, Consulting and Development, VINSYS was founded to provide ‘Knowledge transfer, digital learning, and talent & performance solutions to corporate, government and academic sectors’.

We believe in providing solutions, a learner-centric approach, which has been designed to tailor-fit our client’s expectations and requirements. Bringing together traditional and modern training methods, we have developed a hybrid training model that allows hassle-free customization and caters to different types of industries.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world’s leading framework for business agility.

Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over

700,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so

they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and

improve business outcomes. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate

philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com.