Luxe Home Interiors Helps Homeowners Improve Their Homes

Carmel, IN, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Luxe Home Interiors is pleased to announce they provide services that help homeowners improve their homes. They provide custom furniture, interior design services, space planning, art, and more.

The professional interior designers at Luxe Home Interiors work closely with their clients to determine what they want for their homes. They recommend the appropriate decor to help them create the comfortable environment homeowners deserve. With in-home and in-store consultations, homeowners get the flexibility they need to plan their home design.

In addition to home interior design services, Luxe Home Interiors carries the stylish options individuals need for their homes, including custom furniture, artwork, custom window treatments, custom bedding, rugs, accessories, lighting, and more. Their team works closely with homeowners to design the home of their dreams using the latest styles and trends. They offer a complete portfolio of past work to help homeowners make an informed decision whether to work with the interior design company.

Anyone interested in learning about how their designers can help homeowners improve their homes can find out more by visiting the Luxe Home Interiors website or by calling 1-317-663-3588.

About Luxe Home Interiors: Luxe Home Interiors is a home design company offering interior design services and custom furniture and accessories to create the house homeowners always wanted. Their experienced team strives to help their clients create the comfortable environment they deserve in their homes. They are dedicated to bringing the fun back to home design.

Company: Luxe Home Interiors

Address: 14179 Clay Terrace Blvd.

City: Carmel

State: IN

Zip code: 46032

Telephone number: 1-317-663-3588

Email address: info.luxehome@gmail.com