Lubi Electronics Announces New Distributor Partnership with Moxa Inc, Straightening to its Global Growth Vision

To expand the horizon and go beyond expectations, Lubi Electronics is shaping the future of automation with the new partnership.

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lubi Electronics, India’s leading manufacturer of electronic products and supplier of automation products, has announced a new strategic distributor partnership with Moxa Inc, a trusted brand in the Automation Industry with headquarters in Taiwan.

This partnership extensively promotes Moxa’s brand into the target markets through Lubi’s customer-centric solid sales force and global customer base. This agreement also includes robust support from Moxa’s advertising and Distributor’s support programs to ensure that the distributors will get all the resources to meet the business goals.

The agreement also states that both companies are ready to drive growth and build relationships with customers across the globe. As per the agreement, Lubi Electronics will promote specific networking products such as Ethernet switch, Fiber switch, Modbus gateway, Protocol converters, and a lot more.

“We are thrilled and excited by joining hands with Moxa Inc. to drive growth and achieve business goals together. Our partnership aligns in creating a global impact and bringing value-added automation products for our customer base. With our in-depth understanding of the Automation Industry, we ensure that the partnership between Moxa Inc. and Lubi Electronics will be fruitful, and we are going to achieve milestones together.” said Atul S. Adalja, Co-founder, and CEO of Lubi Electronics.

About Lubi Electronics:

Lubi Electronics is the leading manufacturer of electronic products used in industrial applications and provides value-added engineering solutions for their industrial automation products. With a commitment to generating growth by meeting customer demand, they always go beyond the horizon and give industries the most satisfying automation products. Their mission is to steadily and consistently enlarge the earning base created on their strong track record for more than four decades of Industrial experience.

With its presence in 24 states of India, more than two decades of expertise, and 8000 sq. meters of cutting-edge infrastructure, Lubi Electronics has always focused on devising strategies and abruptly adopted market changes to manufacturing the best product in the Automation Industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.lubielectronics.com/.

About Moxa Inc

Moxa Inc. is the leading provider of industrial networking, computing, and automation solutions. The company is specialized in edge connectivity, industrial computing, and network infrastructure solutions, with headquarters located in Taipei, Taiwan.

They develop reliable network solutions that enable devices

to connect, communicate, and collaborate with systems, processes, and people. With their brand motto of “Reliable Networks” and “Sincere Service”, Moxa Inc. provides smarter, safer, and more efficient products to their clients.

With extensive expertise in connectivity for industrial automation, Moxa Inc. provides you with world-class products that meet client expectations. They deliver innovative, efficient, and reliable solutions that give long-lasting results.

For more information, please visit – https://www.moxa.com/en/

