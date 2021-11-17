TuneCable Software Fully Supports macOS 12

Monterey, CA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — TuneCable, one of the most renowned companies in streaming music services, has announced that its line of products in Mac version manages to support the latest macOS 12 Monterey.

MacOS Monterey (version 12) is the 18th and current major release of macOS, Apple’s desktop operating system for Macintosh computers. It has been officially released on October 25th, 2021.

“Updating to macOS 12 Monterey is a big change for me visually, pragmatically and philosophically.” Said by an experienced Mac user.

As the biggest macOS redesign that has been seen in recent years, macOS 12 Monterey has renewed multiple functions that are vital to Mac users. It might take a while to readapt to this refreshment. But it won’t happen with TuneCable software!

TuneCable always keeps it promise to update its programs ASAP with the change of computer system. Including TuneCable Spotify Music Downloader, TuneCable Apple Music Converter and TuneCable Amazon Music Recorder, the major programs of TuneCable have all broke through the newest Mac system and gained the innovation – that is to say, TuneCable can perfectly run on macOS 12.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

TuneCable Spotify Music Downloader (Windows / Mac) is a professional tool to help you save Spotify Music files permanently in a safe way. It works well for both Free and Premium Spotify Users. Despite maintaining 100% audio quality while converting swiftly, TuneCable Spotify Music Downloader is also able to retain the complete ID3 tags by default. Converting Spotify Music to plain formats like MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF is what the program can provide, thus you can download your favorite Spotify music for offline listening permanently.

TuneCable Apple Music Converter (Windows / Mac) is a professional music converter which can help you not only recording Apple Music as common MP3, but also convert M4A/M4B/AA/AAX audiobooks, podcasts and M4P music to MP3, WAV, FLAC, AAC or AIFF and more formats. It can be used as an all-in-one iTunes audio, Apple Music and audiobook converter. Also, it keeps all the ID3 tags while in conversion and supports high-speed downloading. 100% lossless sound quality is a function that is specially designed for Music/Audiobook fans like you!

TuneCable Amazon Music Recorder (Windows / Mac) enables you to download and save songs from Amazon Music Unlimited to your local PC for offline listening. Besides, it also works for Amazon Prime Music. It supports converting Amazon songs, albums and playlists to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF format with original audio quality, keeping ID3 tags after conversion. With this tool, Amazon Music can be easily downloaded. Various output formats provide you with an extra bonus to transfer them to an MP3 players, car players, iPhone, etc.

FEATURES:

Convert streaming Music to MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC & AIFF .

& . Convert music with lossless audio quality.

Keep ID3 tags after conversion.

Fully support Windows 7~11 and MacOS 10.11~12.

Free updates and technical support.

For more information about TuneCable, please go to:

https://www.tunecable.com/

TuneCable offers different subscription plans for users, ranging from $14.95 per month to $59.95 per year and $129.9 for the lifetime plan.

For more details, please go to: https://www.tunecable.com/order.html

ABOUT TUNECABLE INC.

TuneCable Inc. is a software development company engaged in developing streaming audio converters. There are three hot products –TuneCable Spotify Music Downloader, TuneCable Apple Music Converter and TuneCable Amazon Music Recorder, respectively developed to convert Spotify music, Apple Music and Amazon Music. TuneCable is well-known for the excellent after-sales services it offers. It provides users with free updates, free technical support and money-back guarantee.

