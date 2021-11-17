Join The Black November Craze With Teami Blends UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Have you been waiting for Black November sale from Teami Blends? With Thanksgiving right around the corner and Christmas and new year festivities a month away, don’t let your health and wellness take a backseat. Make the most of the upcoming sale season by stocking up and saving big on your healthy lifestyle partner Teami Blends!

If you have already charted out your 11:11 sale to Black Friday shopping escapades, don’t forget to grab your favorite Teami Blends products for exciting discounts. Make your purchase at the earliest to avail 30% off on Teami Blends skincare range and 15% off on the Mixit blender.

“Teami’s skincare products are a must-have for the upcoming holiday season,” says Vanessa Douglas, President and CEO of Plutas Trading DMCC, exclusive distributors of Teami across the UAE. “With the brand announcing their 11:11 sales and other early bird offers, customers are sure to go ahead and purchase the favorites that are already in their carts.”

Teami Blend’s tea-infused natural skincare line boasts of pure ingredients and real results. With products suitable for every skin type, many loyal customers rely on them to ensure healthy and glowing skin throughout the year.

“With more exciting deals on the line for Black Friday, this is certainly the right time to whip out your shopping list to grab all your favorite Teami products from the tea blends to green superfoods and other healthy supplements,” continues Vanessa. “And if you have not got your hands on Teami mixit portable smoothie blender, here is the last chance to get it on the best deal of the season.”

November is undoubtedly the craziest month of the year for retailers in the UAE with 11:11 flash sales and Black Friday mega sales. So start planning diligently to hit all your favorite stores and click buy on all your online carts just as the deals come in. And if you are a Teami Blends fan, follow the brand on Instagram and visit their website to be the first to avail of the best deals of the year!