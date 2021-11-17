“Black Birkin”, the new single of Lamar K gets 100k streams on the first day

New York, NY, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lamar k is an upcoming rapper and singer that has been already successful in Europe before getting into the international market. The artist has claimed that she had to take some time to set up her record label “The Queen Records” before deciding to move further in the music industry!

Lamar said on Instagram:

“I realized during these months how important it is for the artists to work on their crafts, it is a hard process if you do it all by yourself as I did but at the end of the day it’s worth it !”

Lamar K came back with her single “Black Birkin” which has received a lot of love from the fans,

reaching more than 50k streams on the first day of release.

She also claimed that she is working now on a new song, called “Like Me”.

” This is my game, I’m the boss !” – Lamar K

Listen to “Black Birkin” NOW!:

http://hyperurl.co/BlackBirkin