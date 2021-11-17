“Black Birkin”, the new single of Lamar K gets 100k streams on the first day

The new single of the Hip Hop Artist Lamar K "Black Birkin", reaches 100k streams on Spotify on the first day. The artist talks about her future projects and releases.

Posted on 2021-11-17 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

New York, NY, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lamar k is an upcoming rapper and singer that has been already successful in Europe before getting into the international market. The artist has claimed that she had to take some time to set up her record label “The Queen Records” before deciding to move further in the music industry!

Lamar said on Instagram:

“I realized during these months how important it is for the artists to work on their crafts, it is a hard process if you do it all by yourself as I did but at the end of the day it’s worth it !”

Lamar K came back with her single “Black Birkin” which has received a lot of love from the fans,

reaching more than 50k streams on the first day of release.

She also claimed that she is working now on a new song, called “Like Me”.

” This is my game, I’m the boss !” – Lamar K

Listen to “Black Birkin” NOW!:

http://hyperurl.co/BlackBirkin

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution