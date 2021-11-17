Flintrock Builders Giving A New Definition To Kitchens In A Household

Killeen, TX, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — A kitchen is the cornerstone of any house as this is where everyone gathers to socialize, cook, eat and bond over a meal. Flintrock Builders pay special attention to the details in the kitchens of its custom built duplex homes by including useful features and amenities for a seamless experience while working.

About Flintrock Builders

The builders are one of the best home builders in Central Texas known for creating unique homes in Killeen and its surrounding areas. They are a multi-year Parade of Home winner committed to offering clients the best features in a home at attainable prices. Flintrock Builders focuses on customer services, top-notch craftsmanship and interior designing when creating dream homes for its clients. The builders lay special emphasis on establishing a strong comfort level and long-term relationship with every client.

Industry Leading Kitchen Features

Multi-functional kitchen islands

Custom-built cabinets

Modern lighting features

Eye-level appliances

Built-in appliances

Minimalist color scheme

Spacious kitchens

Power garbage disposal

Tile backsplash on countertops

Spacious pantry

For in-depth information about the features of kitchens, professional pictures and other rooms, check out the online listings of custom homes on the company’s website



Know More About Flintrock Builders

It is a third-generation home builder with many years of experience in the field

Award-wining interior designers and in-house architectural designers

Stresses on careful planning and dedicated management

Emphasis on sticking to the budget and personal requirements of clients

The superintendents and designers work in sync with the clients form beginning to end

Commitment to quality and accountability

Use of the best quality of materials when building homes

Outstanding craftsmanship

Commitment to a high level of responsiveness

The custom homes offered feature modern designs and features at affordable prices

Easy financing options

The builders offer a comprehensive warranty program for the continued satisfaction of its customers

For more information about homes built by Flintrock Builders, you can visit 105 E FM 2410 Harker Heights, TX. 76548 or call at (254) 393-1412. You can also visit its website at https://flintrockbuilders.com or check out its social media pages on Facebook and YouTube for the latest updates.