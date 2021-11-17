Vaillant Boiler Repair Service Has Just Extended Its Operations To Homes In Battersea

London, UK, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — UK’s premier boiler repair specialist Vaillant Boiler Repair Service Experts has just announced to extend operational to South London. The specific area they intend to cover is Battersea and lately, they have been running an extended promotional campaign. Their Vaillant boiler repair Battersea campaign has been felt all across social media websites and this surely sounds good news for property owners in this specific south London locality. The winter chill has already begun to spread and the chill will only get intense in the days to come. Amid the chill, the last you will want is a dysfunctional boiler. It can disrupt life and this upcoming winter Battersea residents have an alternative to fall back upon. They promise to offer a swift response to any request for boiler repair from this part of London city.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 10th annual general meeting of the company the COO/CEO, spoke extensively on their plans. They surely intend to focus more on offering a swift response to customer pleas. The team realizes that these can be precarious situations and this is the reason to offer sift response to customer repair requests. The CEO also spoke extensively on measures taken so that they can offer quality services to clients. They have enrolled gas safe engineers and recently they have recruited plenty of engineers from British Gas and Vaillant. Hence, you can rest be assured that by contacting them for boiler repairs, some of the best professionals in the industry will be working on your unit.

The CEO also had to say that while the bulk of the order was lately repairs, they have also been installing boilers. A boiler has a life span and that is for 15 years. After that, it makes no sense to conduct repairs and the frequency of damages will only be more. This is the time you need to install a fresh boiler and their team is ready to do it for you. This is a company, which also has the tag of Vaillant Advanced Installers and the management gave insights on the meaning. This means that you can look forward to 10 years warranty on new installations. This is a benefit, which clients can expect on booking installation from this professional team.

The management discussed the process for a buyer of a new boiler and once you place the order, they will deliver and install within 48 hours. They offer up font fixed rates for all assignments. A customer who pays a fixed price need not have to pay for labor. The boilers, which they offer are ecoFit and high performance. The product range could fit into a kitchen cupboard and it is compact. It is perfect to address your heating needs this upcoming winter chill. This boiler can be situated next to the kitchen and this is a demand for most London homes. The management proudly claimed that it is a great product and if there are issues, the technicians will offer a swift response to queries of Vaillant boiler repair Battersea. It should be perfect for London homes in the winter chill.

About The Company

Vaillant Boiler Repair Service Experts is a premier boiler installation and repair company in London. They offer repair and installation at competitive prices.