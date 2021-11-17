Time to Get More with Less! Enjoy Upto 20% OFF this Black Friday on Ubuy

New Zealand, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy New Zealand, a popular cross border shopping platform in New Zealand is launching their Black Friday mega sale, on their website and app.

Hey you! What are you waiting for? November is here and soon Christmas is going to knock at your door. Get your home ready and decorated, as Ubuy is introducing its special Black Friday Deal this year. Black Friday is a special event that allows you to witness and grab special discounts & offers on all your shopping endeavours. Other than Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year are also on the way, so don’t wait and get all your necessary items purchased. As the craze of the Black Friday deal has spread in the air. Not only does it offer shopping convenience, but also a wide range of products to choose from.

Black Friday is the day that entices most customers around the globe with its significant discounts and offers. It happens just right after the 4th of Thursday; which is Thanksgiving day every November. This festival is celebrated as the day of giving sacrifice and thanks for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year. To give a blast to the Christmas shopping season; the Black Friday sale was first introduced In the early 19th century.

Know About Ubuy

Ubuy is a unique shopping doorway; that was launched in 2014 and is headquartered in Kuwait, the Middle East. It provides all customers with the option to choose diverse products from different international stores like US, UK, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan and Kuwait stores.

Black Friday Amusing Deals & Offers Are Here!

The Ubuy NZ Black Friday sale is here to give a new twist to your shopping adventure, prepare a list soon. The instant discount and cashback offer is available till 26 Nov 2021, don’t wait otherwise you will miss out. As they are providing it for the first time, get the benefit out of it and make purchases for your favourite items in style.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback

To enjoy this instant discount + cashback; customers have to use a particular code. The cashback will only be credited to the Ucredit account; that one can only use to do future shopping from Ubuy. Let this sale be the best shopping experience for you to witness this year.

Use Code: UBFRDY

Reasons to Do Shopping from Ubuy New Zealand

Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.

Don’t feel hectic and experience excellent customer service.

Interesting deals, offers and special discounts on millions of products.

Shop latest global fashion trends from top brands.

Get your order delivered quickly with express shipping and prompt customs clearance services.

Seize Instant Discount & Cashback Offer on the Following Categories of Products

Black Friday is here and the time to choose to buy your desired products along with significant discounts & offers. These are the go through categories of products for this deal.

Latest Gadgets

Smart TVs

DSLR Cameras

Laptops, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Microwave Ovens

Coffee Machines

Vacuum Cleaners, Etc

Fashion & Style

Women’s Fashion

Women’s Running Shoes

Men’s Fashion, Etc

Gaming Zone

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch, Etc

Beauty Needs

Hair Care

Skin Care

Teeth Whitening, Etc

Visit ”www.u-buy.co.nz” and enjoy the shopping extravaganza on this vibrant sale. For a more interesting shopping experience, you can download the Ubuy shopping app and discover good offers on global brands.

Media Contact:

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com