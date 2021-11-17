Industrial Ethernet Connectors from Amphenol ICC Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring robust and versatile industrial ethernet connectors from Amphenol in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Industry 4.0 & Industrial Automation.

Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) connectors for industrial applications bring direct ethernet connectivity to peripheral devices like sensors, actuators, and vision system cameras that operate at speeds up to 1Gb/s. SPE eliminates slow, expensive and complex fieldbus protocols and connections by simplifying and standardizing existing and new industrial network systems.

The Amphenol ix Industrial series of ethernet connectors meet the growing demands of Industry 4.0 and cloud to factory floor ethernet connectivity. The fully IEC 61076-3-124 compliant 10-position connector is capable of handling Cat6A performance, all in a compact package that is 70% smaller than the size of a typical RJ45 connector.

The ix Industrial series is ideal for use in equipment for Factory and Process Automation, Machine to Machine communication, Robotics, Sensors, Human Interface devices, and all devices requiring Ethernet IoT connectivity in a highly automated Industrial environment.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/amphenol-icc-industrial-ethernet-connectors. To see the entire portfolio of Amphenol products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

