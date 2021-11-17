Schumer Family Dental Care Offers Teeth Whitening in Mount Prospect

Elk Grove Village, Illinois, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Schumer Family Dental Care is pleased to announce they offer teeth whitening services to residents of nearby Mount Prospect. This professional-grade service ensures individuals can get their teeth shades whiter in just one dental visit for long-lasting results.

Teeth can easily be stained by daily activities, such as tobacco use, drinking coffee or tea, or any number of other factors. Rather than using at-home products that aren’t as effective or don’t last as long, Mount Prospect residents can turn to Schumer Family Dental care for the professional service they need. The team uses the latest in teeth whitening technology to help get teeth shades whiter in just one visit. It’s a safe, quick, and inexpensive method of getting the whiter smile their patients deserve.

In addition to the in-office teeth whitening procedures offered at Schumer Family Dental Care for Mount Pleasant patients, they also offer a take-home kit. This kit uses the highest quality bleaching methods to help their patients get a whiter smile with a simple tray application in the comfort of their own home. When used for 30 minutes per day for two to three weeks, patients can get the whiter smile they want without spending time at the dental office.

Anyone interested in learning about the teeth whitening options available can find out more by visiting the Schumer Family Dental Care website or by calling 1-847-439-1371.

About Schumer Family Dental Care: Schumer Family Dental Care is a full-service dental clinic that provides all the preventive, restorative, and cosmetic care patients of all ages require. Their goal is to help their patients obtain the healthy, beautiful smiles they deserve. The dental clinic has provided reliable dental services to families in the area since 1959.

Company: Schumer Family Dental Care

Address: 901 Biesterville Road, Suite 111

City: Elk Grove Village

State: IL

Zipcode: 60007

Telephone number: 1-847-439-1371

Fax number: 1-847-439-1373

Email address: schumerdds@att.net