The Storage Facility That You Need to Know About

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Are you moving houses soon and are in need of some extra storage space for some of those important items? Maybe you have recently bought yourself a nice boat and you do not have the space to keep it at home or, maybe, you need some more space to keep your favourite hobby alive. Whatever your storage needs and wants are, Morestore is the company that can help you!

Morestore is a Cape Town-based company that focuses purely on the storage of customer goods, vehicles, precious items, and several other items. The company offers a wide range of different sized storage units for you to choose from that range from 8 SQM all the way to 26 SQM. Simply determine how many items you have and use the size guide on their website to check what sized unit you will be needing.

Morestore realises that not everyone is going to be storing the same things at their facility. This is why they have a range of different kinds of storage units that can store everything from a few pieces of furniture and boxes to storage for your vehicles that can either be outside or undercover, depending on what you require. Even if your vehicle is parked outside, their parking facility is manned 24 hours a day, plus they have a secured electric fence around the perimeter as well.

Morestore also knows that when it comes time to move all of your belongings, you might not have the necessary supplies to do so. This is why the company has also started selling a collection of packaging supplies that you can use in your next move! These items include things like boxes of all sizes, mattress bags, bubble wrap, ziplock bags, head torches, and batteries, as well as tapes and labels!

If you would like to know more about the company, explore the many different storage options that they have, or if you would like to get in contact with someone to ask a few further questions, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.morestore.co.za/

