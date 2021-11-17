Your One-Stop Shop for Garage Installations, Repairs and Parts

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Are you building a new house and are in need of a garage door expert to complete your installation, as well as give you advice on which one to opt for? Perhaps you have recently moved into a new home, and you are in need of a professional to come in and make sure that the garage door is up to scratch, or, maybe, you are just looking for a professional that can come in and maintain your current garage door. Whatever your garage door requirements are, Precision Garage Doors is the company for you!

Precision Garage Doors is a Cape Town-based company that specialises in the installation, repair, and maintenance of garage doors, automation, as well as electric/sliding gates. The company has been operating for over 15 years and they service the entire Cape Town area as well as clients all over Gauteng.

Precision Garage Doors is an open and honest business, and they strive to represent the facts, always tell the truth to their clients, as well as communicate clearly and openly about all of their products and services. They ensure trust and loyalty to their customers, and they have a full team of experts who, if need be, will take full responsibility should an issue arise. In addition to taking full accountability, the company also accepts any consequences and does so transparently.

What a lot of people tend to forget is the fact that garage doors and gates need to be serviced and checked on a regular basis. Things such as a noisy motor, flashing light on the motor, or slow open and closing procedures all indicate that you need to get your garage doors serviced. Other than providing their services, the company also stocks parts and accessories that are related to garage doors, such as motors and spares.

If you would like to know more about the company, browse through the various services that they have on offer, or if you would just like to get in contact with someone to ask a few further questions, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://precisiongaragedoors.co.za/

About Precision Garage Doors

Precision Garage Doors is a Cape Town-based company that has been installing, repairing, as well as maintaining garage doors and gates for over 15 years! The company has a professional team who service clients all over Cape Town as well as some areas of Gauteng.

Contact:

19 Wessel Geldenhuys St, Brackenfell Industrial

Cape Town, 7560, South Africa

Tel: 064 054 4241