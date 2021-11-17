The Farmacy Botanical Shoppe Partners With Local CBD Manufacturers to Provide Premium CBD Products

San Antonio, TX, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Farmacy Botanical Shoppe is a top-rated CBD delivery service shop in San Antonio that partners with local manufacturers to provide premium CBD products and to support local businesses. Their products are handpicked for quality and consistency.

When asked about their CBD delivery service shop and its commitment to supporting local brands, co-owner Carolyn Leeper said, “The Farmacy Botanical Shoppe is proud to partner with CBD manufacturers in and around San Antonio to provide premium CBD products. A majority of the products we offer are made in the San Antonio area – which means that when a customer places a CBD delivery order at farmacybotanical.com, they are also supporting other businesses in our community. That’s something we can all feel good about!”

As a family-owned CBD Shop in San Antonio , The Farmacy Botanical Shoppe prides itself on providing high-quality, lab-tested CBD products made from hemp grown in the USA. Co-founders Ben and Carolyn Leeper carefully select each of their premium CBD products based on stringent company standards for quality and purity. The company offers CBD products that are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and contain no more than 0.3% THC. For consumers who may be concerned about drug test results, The Farmacy Botanical Shoppe also offers a range of locally made products that contain zero THC.

As with many other small businesses, The Farmacy Botanical Shoppe grappled with the effects of COVID-19. To keep the company moving forward, staff restructured the company’s operations to offer same-day CBD delivery service in San Antonio as well as nationwide product shipping. Customers can order on the company’s easy-to-use website by 6 p.m. to receive their local delivery order within a matter of hours.

“As a dedicated CBD delivery company, The Farmacy Botanical Shoppe does one thing, and we do it well: we deliver wellness,” concluded spokesperson Carolyn Leeper.

The Farmacy Botanical Shoppe is a top-rated local CBD company that partners with local CBD manufacturers to provide premium CBD products. They purchase CBD from local manufacturers to help the economy of their local community and to support other small businesses. All of their hemp products are lab tested and made from hemp grown in the USA. To learn more, visit https://www.farmacybotanical.com/.

