Netcore Cloud is the Only Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights 2021 “Voice of the Customer” Report for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

NEW YORK, NY, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Globally recognized MarTech SaaS company Netcore Cloud today announced that it has been named a 2021 Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. According to the report, Netcore Cloud is the only platform to have won the distinction this year among the 17 providers analyzed, including prominent players such as Adobe, Salesforce, SAP, and Pega.

Last year, Netcore Cloud was featured as one of the top three Multichannel Marketing Hub players to receive the Customers’ Choice recognition, while this year, it is the only one. Netcore Cloud’s AI-powered holistic marketing platform enhanced by omnichannel personalization ensures a superior customer experience.

“We’re immensely proud to be recognized by Gartner Peer Insights as the Customers’ Choice for 2021 for Multichannel Marketing Hubs,” said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. “We attribute this success to our unique way of engaging with brands that has gained us the trust of our customers. Our full-stack approach has been a key differentiator in terms of prioritizing our customers’ KPIs and driving them northwards. The Gartner Peer Insights recognition validates our ongoing focus on creating amazing, personalized digital experiences and we look forward to expanding into new geographies and continuing to empower our growing customer base with AI-driven marketing.”

A few of Netcore Cloud’s customer reviews include:

“Netcore Cloud is a state-of-the-art tool for managing multiple tactics simultaneously from an executional point of view from a single platform.”

Data & Analytics Lead in the Service Industry

“This is a perfect customer engagement platform which increases ROI within a short span of time.”

Digital Marketing Lead in the Service Industry

“Although in the beginning, I was a little overwhelmed with the many features of Netcore Cloud, the consultants at Netcore quickly reached out to me to provide training support on the features.”

Digital Marketing Lead in the Finance Industry

Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report analyzed real user reviews submitted over 18 months and only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews were included. The review information is then used to determine a platform’s scores in User Interest and Adoption. Once an Overall Rating is given, a vendor is named the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement and experience platform that helps B2C brands create amazing digital experiences with a range of products that help in engagement, retention, and conversions. Netcore Cloud over the last 20+ years has enabled thousands of marketers and product managers around the world with its No-Code / Low-Code products to create a personalized omnichannel experience across website, mobile app, and communications channels. With early investments in AI backed with three acquisitions, Netcore Cloud has led the way in delivering exceptional 1:1 customer experience to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

