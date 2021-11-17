Advanced Licensing Adds SuperKid Fitness to Their Portfolio

Las Vegas, NV, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Advanced Licensing welcomes SuperKid Fitness to its prospering portfolio. SuperKid Fitness is a venture focused on mitigating childhood obesity by promoting a healthier lifestyle in children ages 5-17 years. With children becoming overweight and obese, a continuing problem in the U.S, Advanced Licensing finds business potential with SuperKid Fitness and continues to uphold its goal of turning businesses into household names through its Licensing Program.

Ivette Cortiella, the founder and CEO of SuperKid Fitness, brings excitement, passion, and commitment to introducing a healthy lifestyle to children ages 5-17 to fight the risks of childhood obesity.

Childhood obesity is among the most prevalent health threats faced by the United States. In the last 30 years alone, the number of overweight children in the country has doubled. Recent studies show that 30% of children ages 6-19 are overweight, and of these, 15 percent are obese. It also shows that excess weight in children and adolescents poses a multitude of long-term health implications. If left without intervention, childhood obesity can lead to such physical problems as heart and circulatory diseases, high blood pressure, sleep disorders, diabetes, and orthopedic issues. Other more pressing concerns that obese and overweight children may experience are the mental effects resulting from bullying. They may also develop eating disorders, low self-esteem, and clinical depression – factors that can deeply impact their day-to-day lives. Besides the personal price, obesity-related issues cost billions of dollars in medical care and lost wages.

SuperKid Fitness is the frontrunner in addressing this issue and is armed with a strategic plan involving attitude modification and ongoing positive reinforcement. With a team of motivated individuals leading the company’s efforts, children will experience results that translate to a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Advanced Licensing President, Jeff Solich, says “Ivette is exceptional in her approach to having an impact at every level in every community. We’re excited to take this business around the world and be a positive change in children and families across the globe.”

Advanced Licensing is proud to aid the company in its ongoing success. Advanced Licensing, known for providing business opportunities, adjoined SuperKid Fitness in its expanding portfolio and is open to welcoming more.

Contact

Advanced Licensing

John Bellave

info@advancedlicensing.com

www.advancedlicensing.com