Doree Caters Ultra Colour Heat Transfer Services

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Doree has come upon with an announcement that they are moving to next generation of heat transfer which is ultra colour transfer. As a leading heat seal transfer solutions provider, we are upgrading our technology and jumping into the ultra colour heat transfer services. We are ready to offer our services in Australia as well across the globe.

What is Ultra Colour Heat Transfer?

Ultra colour is a recent innovation in apparel industry which has the ability to provide s photographic quality and gradients with single colour screen printing combined with the detailed & clear view which is impossible with traditional heat transfer vinyl.

Moreover, Ultra Colour is the next generation of Heat Transfer which is combination of digital technologies and screen printing to cater a cost effective solution

This technology was invented in Australia to provide better look and quality to the garment. Ultra colour is one of the method of Heat transfer. There are two major methods in Heat seal transfer

1. Heat transfer vinyl

Ultra colour Transfer

Benefits Ultra Colour Transfer

Ultra Colour is the combination of Screen printing and digital technologies It has better Durability Gives good Look & Feel while comparing to the traditional method Provides Ultra Fine Detailed view in the garment Eco Friendly Water based inks are the preferred choice to reduce environmental impact

Where can You Get Best Ultra Colour Heat Transfer?

As it is a latest & most advanced tech, there is no much ultra colour transfer available in the market. If you prefer a leading Heat seal transfer solutions provider who are expertise in ultra colour heat transfer, there is no one better than Doree. With sailing successfully in this field over 85+ years, Doree has immense knowledge and capability to deliver quality driven ultra colour transfer

About Doree



Doree is a leading embroidery & screen printing company providing first class embroidery, heat seal transfer and screen printing services according to the clients requirement over 85+ years successfully