Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Medical apparel is an essential part of every medical professional’s personal wardrobe, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Hirawat offers appealing collections fusing modern design with comfortable materials to procure a truly easy-to-wear aesthetic.

With poly-spandex fabrics and anti-wrinkle, this line of scrubs can stand tall among the competition while also helping you look your best. You can find these performance scrubs in various colours.

Check out the unique features and functionality of these scrubs!

Collection and Availability of Colours

Hirawats range includes a vast range of scrubs, lab coats, aprons and shoe covers, all of which use high-quality fabrics and bold colours that do not fade after multiple washes. The medical scrubs have moisture-wicking technology to fight sweat and keep your employees dry.

They also have easy stretch, that makes it easy to move around as you examine patients or as you collect samples from various places. These scrubs are ultra-soft, give comfort and are fade-resistant, so they’ll stay perfect after multiple washes.

For medical professionals that want their scrubs to fit their workplace culture, Abik & Anik Hirawats announced that they have a wide range of colors to choose from including royal blue, pink, Blue-black colour, classic grey, sea green etc.

Customised for Men and Women

At Hirawats the Medical Scrubs are available for both men and women and are customised accordingly. The two styles offered are traditional and loose-fitting. The female doctor uniform has a soft feel and is designed with straight lines to accentuate your slender figure.

The male doctor uniform features right angles to help you look more substantial. The scrubs come with multiple pockets, mostly 4 pockets to always equip oneself with the right equipment.

Reference Links: https://www.hirawatsonline.com/blog/top-apparel-brand-launches-galaxy-range-medical-scrub-collection/