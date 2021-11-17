Top Apparel Brand Launches Galaxy Range Medical Scrub Collection

Hirawats offer the best quality medical apparel for healthcare workers who are looking for comfortable, breathable workwear to combat the pandemic. One can easily find the best medical scrub along with some bold range of colours.

Posted on 2021-11-17 by in Apparel & Fashion // 0 Comments

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Medical apparel is an essential part of every medical professional’s personal wardrobe, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Hirawat offers appealing collections fusing modern design with comfortable materials to procure a truly easy-to-wear aesthetic.

With poly-spandex fabrics and anti-wrinkle, this line of scrubs can stand tall among the competition while also helping you look your best. You can find these performance scrubs in various colours.

Check out the unique features and functionality of these scrubs!

Collection and Availability of Colours

Hirawats range includes a vast range of scrubs, lab coats, aprons and shoe covers, all of which use high-quality fabrics and bold colours that do not fade after multiple washes. The medical scrubs have moisture-wicking technology to fight sweat and keep your employees dry.

They also have easy stretch, that makes it easy to move around as you examine patients or as you collect samples from various places. These scrubs are ultra-soft, give comfort and are fade-resistant, so they’ll stay perfect after multiple washes.

For medical professionals that want their scrubs to fit their workplace culture, Abik & Anik Hirawats announced that they have a wide range of colors to choose from including royal blue, pink, Blue-black colour, classic grey, sea green etc.

Customised for Men and Women

At Hirawats the Medical Scrubs are available for both men and women and are customised accordingly. The two styles offered are traditional and loose-fitting. The female doctor uniform has a soft feel and is designed with straight lines to accentuate your slender figure.

The male doctor uniform features right angles to help you look more substantial. The scrubs come with multiple pockets, mostly 4 pockets to always equip oneself with the right equipment.

Reference Links: https://www.hirawatsonline.com/blog/top-apparel-brand-launches-galaxy-range-medical-scrub-collection/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution