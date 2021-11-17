Author Anupama Gupta Releases New Fiction Novel – SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE RUDRA SENA

Jabalpur, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Author Anupama Gupta is a former personality trainer, former National Level Sportsperson, and a deep spiritual enthusiast. She has released her 2nd novel SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE RUDRA SENA which is the second part of SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE WARRIORS OF DEATH.

Even after being trained by the sage of yore, Satya feels incompetent to kill Kaaleeva. Yet his army has full faith in his capabilities. They all get trained by the Commander when suddenly they are targeted one by one by an unknown enemy. Satya feels no fear about the invincible nature of this new enemy and commands for war. Shivi accompanies him along with the Mighty Gana Sena only to find that Satya is about to sacrifice himself for the sake of the War. Will they win the war? Will Satya be saved? Or will the new enemy defeat them like a baby thrashes mud castles by his feet? Find out in Shivi & Satty: And The Rudra Sena.

The series of these fiction novels are available for purchase Amazon, Flipkart, and BlueRose Publishers.

Book Information:

SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE WARRIORS OF DEATH – Book1

SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE RUDRA SENA – Book2

Genre: Fiction

Contact:

Website: https://authoranupamagupta.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorAnupamaG

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authoranupamagupta/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authoranupamagupta/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/authoranupamagupta/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc-t6HKSqj2YuRqjXvf7vOA

Books are available On

SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE WARRIORS OF DEATH – https://www.amazon.in/Shivi-Satty-Warriors-Anupama-Gupta/dp/B07T3DCVNW/

SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE RUDRA SENA – https://www.amazon.in/dp/9354720242/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_apa_glt_fabc_N56BXD8DSQB5J1T7Q622