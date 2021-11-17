Highly respected real estate firm supports 2021 Father Christmas Cup

2021-11-17

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — One of the highly respected real estate companies in our community is fully supporting the widely popular soccer fundraiser 2021 Father Christmas Cup scheduled on December 11 at the Atlanta Silverbacks Park.

Masterpiece Homes, LLC has signed up as one of the principal sponsors of the annual popular soccer fundraiser this year.

The premier real estate solutions company that seeks to help homeowners reach their goals, along with improving communities is very eager and happy to lend support to this year’s edition of the Father Christmas Cup.

Aside from Masterpiece Homes, LLC, this year’s Father Christmas Cup is also being supported by the JAS Worldwide Management, Atlanta United Foundation, Silverbacks Park, Vintage Genesis, Preston, and Popmenu.

