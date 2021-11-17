Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market – COVID-19 impact and Future Insight.

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. Market growth is largely driven by the rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in IHC, and availability of reimbursements for IHC tests.

COVID-19 impact on the Immunohistochemistry Market

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‐19) is an acute respiratory infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‐CoV‐2). Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. There has been a tremendous amount of effort put into developing new treatments and vaccines to cure the infection. Within a few weeks of research, companies started coming up with drugs and treatments to treat the infection.

OPPORTUNITY: Increasing demand for personalized medicine

Personalized medicine for non-small-cell lung cancer patients has proven to be extremely effective, and its use is expected to increase in the future. Immunohistochemistry techniques support this approach to treatment decision-making by performing the most complete and accurate histological subtyping of tumors possible (supported by predictive immunohistochemistry and the assessment of relevant biomarkers). Moreover, the increased availability of immunohistochemistry assays that detect mutant proteins (e.g., BRAF V600E and IDH1 R132H) provides a helpful replacement and/or adjunct for molecular testing. These techniques are highly reproducible, entail reasonable technical and interpretation complexity, and are available at relatively lesser costs, making them valuable novel tools in modern cancer care.

Key Market Players

Key players operating in the global immunohistochemistry market include F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).

