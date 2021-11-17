Influenza Diagnostics Market – COVID-19 Impact and Market Dynamics

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global influenza diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026 from USD 0.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Market growth is driven by rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis, increasing prevalence of influenza and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Influenza Diagnostics Market

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the delivery of medical care across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the influenza diagnostics market; unfavorable changes in regulations and guidelines, the closing of manufacturing facilities due to lockdowns and disruptions in supply chains have severely affected the market growth. In addition, limited operations in most industries, inadequate funding for research and academic institutes, and challenges in providing essential/post-sales services due to lockdowns have reduced the supply of influenza diagnostics products to end users. Furthermore, there are many similarities between influenza and COVID-19; both seasonal flu (influenza A and B) and COVID-19 are contagious viruses and show similar symptoms of respiratory illness. Influenza outbreaks generally occur from December to February. The COVID-19 outbreak also occurred during the influenza season, resulting in the increased adoption of influenza tests during this period.

Driver: Growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies

The rising prevalence of influenza across the globe has increased R&D efforts towards its effective detection and diagnosis. Most research activity focuses on developing faster and more accurate diagnostic solutions for influenza viruses leading to market growth.

Opportunity: Advancements in genomic and proteomic technologies

The Human Genome Project and advances in molecular and biomedical technologies have generated a vast amount of data, which have resulted in the development of a multitude of assays and technologies useful for the diagnosis and management of influenza infections. These new technologies, based on genomic techniques (such as PCR-based) and proteomics (such as microarray-based detection), help discover new influenza viruses. They also enable better surveillance and rapid diagnosis of infectious diseases which serves as an opportunity for the market.

Some key players in the influenza diagnostics market (2021- 2026)

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US

– Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

– F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG (Switzerland)

– Hologic, Inc. (US)

– Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (Us)

