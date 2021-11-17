eHealth Solutions Market Opportunities and Challenge

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report eHealth Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2025 from USD 69.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increased adoption of eHealth solutions, rising elderly population base, and the growing number of infectious diseases are expected to drive the growth of the eHealth market.

Based on eHealth solutions, the eHealth solutions market has been segmented into EHR/EMR Solutions, Medical Apps, Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive, Chronic Care Management Apps, PHR & Patient Portals, Health Information Exchange Solutions, Telehealth Solutions, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Clinical Decision Support Systems, E-Prescribing Solutions, Radiology Information Systems, Cardiovascular Information Systems, Other Specialty Information Systems. Within eHealth solutions market, EMR/EHR accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the superior quality of software enabling efficient clinical workflow and thus, having high preference amongst the healthcare professionals.

Based on end user, the eHealth market has been segmented into Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare consumers, Pharmacies, and Others. The healthcare consumer segment is estimated to have enormous growth due to rising dependence on telehealth solutions and remote patient monitoring services. Recently developed telehealth solutions are exceptionally superior and speed up patient recovery. Thus, above mentioned factors are expected to drive the segmental growth.

Opportunity: Rising use of eHealth solutions in outpatient care facilities

In response to the rising pressures on health systems to lower the cost of care, a majority of healthcare organizations are focusing on introducing specialized outpatient services. The shift toward the outpatient care model is boosting the adoption of eHealth solutions, as these solutions provide a convenient way of care delivery. These solutions provide easier access to appointments and integration among care providers for holistic response toward care delivery. In addition, these solutions help physicians in addressing patient needs (for access) and allow the remote monitoring of the patient’s health. Owing to the benefits of eHealth solutions, various federal bodies are also supporting the deployment of eHealth solutions in outpatient care settings. For instance, the Government of New South Wales (NSW), through its Community Health and Outpatient Care program is still operational as a part of eHealth Strategy for NSW Health: 2016–2026, which focuses on implementing EMR solutions in outpatient care facilities operating throughout NSW. This has boosted the adoption of eHealth solutions among stakeholders in outpatient care facilities to deliver better health services and help enhance patient outcomes. Furthermore, with the benefits of web-based management for constant care, a large number of patients are now moving toward outpatient care needs. For instance, as per a press release by Crain Communications in November 2015, outpatient volume at Flint-based McLaren Health Care Corporation increased to 57% in 2015 from 43% in 2014; this figure is projected to grow to 60% by 2020.

Thus, the rising use of eHealth solutions and services in outpatient care facilities coupled with the growing patient volumes in outpatient care facilities is expected to favor the adoption of eHealth solutions.

Challenge: Security concerns related to privacy, licensure, and data breaches

The healthcare industry is reluctant to adopt eHealth solutions primarily due to the potential regulatory apprehensions and legal liabilities. The electronic exchange of patient data offers greater reach and efficiency in healthcare delivery; however, issues related to data loss and liability due to broader access are associated with the electronic exchange of patient data.

Privacy and security concerns have also increased due to the data privacy requirements legislated through the HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). According to the Sixth Annual Benchmark Study on Privacy and Security of Healthcare Data by the Ponemon Institute, data breaches in healthcare enterprises are mostly carried out by criminal attacks and hackers. In the last two years, on average, 90% of all healthcare organizations witnessed one data breach. In the healthcare industry, medical record breaches hold the top spot in terms of the overall data breaches, with 64% of attacks focused on medical files and nearly 45% attacks targeting billing and insurance records.

The players in the eHealth market include Allscripts (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US), Optum (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), McKesson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US).

Geographically, the North American eHealth Market accounted for the largest share of the eHealth solutions market in 2019 due to the presence of a well-established base of eHealth companies, high investments in the several healthcare IT, and increasing R&D expenditure. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditures and improving regulatory scenario.

