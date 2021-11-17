Digital PCR and qPCR Market Opportunities and Challenge – Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Digital PCR and qPCR Market is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2020 and 2025.

Factors such as the rising incidence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders; technological advancements in PCR technologies; increasing investments, funds, and grants; increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics; and successful completion of the Human Genome Project are driving the growth of this market. However, the high instrument costs—especially that of dPCR—and the technical limitations of PCR have restricted their greater use.

Based on application, the market is categorized into clinical applications (Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Blood Screening, Transplant Diagnostics and Other Clinical Applications), research applications and forensic applications. The clinical applications segment is estimated to dominate the qPCR applications market in 2020. The key factors driving the market growth of cclinical applications segment include the growing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, rising incidence of infectious and genetic diseases, and growing public emphasis on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment.

Based on products & services, the market is categorized into reagents and consumables, instruments and software & services. The qPCR reagents and consumables segment is expected to command the largest share of the qPCR products & services market in 2020, owing to the factors such as the expanding applications of qPCR (owing to its technological benefits over traditional PCR, such as real-time analysis and reduced analysis time), growing private-public funding for life science research, and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures (that require the analysis of low-volume gene samples).

OPPORTUNITY: Growing market penetration in emerging countries

Emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities due to the rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases as well as increasing R&D initiatives to develop innovative genomic techniques such as qPCR and dPCR. The growth in these markets is supported by the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increase in healthcare expenditure, and reducing procedural costs for qPCR and dPCR-based disease diagnosis. Emerging countries are witnessing rapid modernization in healthcare facilities and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. This factor is contributing to the growing demand for clinical diagnostic procedures among diagnostic laboratories, which is resulting in the increased sales of clinical qPCR and dPCR products.

CHALLENGES: Adoption and implementation of MIQE guidelines

Currently, the use of qPCR and dPCR techniques is unregulated globally, which has made end users reluctant to use qPCR and dPCR products in genomic analysis and disease diagnosis. This is mainly due to a non-uniform consensus that exists for the method by which qPCR/dPCR experiments should be conducted to obtain quality results in a time-bound manner. However, there have been attempts to develop guidelines that can streamline and define the minimum requirements needed to carry a qPCR/dPCR-based genomic procedure in a scientific manner with efficient data generation and interpretation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland) are the key players operating in this market. Other prominent players are Abbott Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Analytik Jena AG (Switzerland), Becton Dikinson and Company (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf (Germany), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Takara Bio (Japan), Meridian Bioscience (US), Promega Corporation (US), Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Bioneer (South Korea), ELITech Group (France), and Quidel Corporation (US).

North America accounted for the largest share of the Digital PCR and qPCR Market, followed by Europe in 2019. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of innovative and novel genomic analysis products (including advanced qPCR and dPCR products), availability of R&D funding for genomic research (coupled with the robust research infrastructure in the region), expanding use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostics & forensics, and early commercialization of qPCR/dPCR products compared to other regions.

