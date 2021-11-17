Competent Cells Market Insights – Forecast to 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the competent cells market is projected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2022 from USD 1.37 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The growth of this market is attributed to factors such as advancements in molecular cloning research due to the emergence of new technologies and the growing commercial demand for molecular cloned products and recombinant proteins.

The cloning application is further segmented into subcloning & routine cloning, phage display library construction, toxic/unstable DNA cloning, and high-throughput cloning. Similarly, other applications of competent cells include mutagenesis, single-stranded DNA production, lentiviral vector production, and large plasmid transformation.

Based on application, the Competent Cells Market is broadly segmented into cloning, protein expression, and other applications. Cloning is expected to command the largest share of this market in 2017. Increasing research on cloning, driven by government support and funding is among the major factors driving market growth in this segment.

Based on the type of competent cells, the market is segmented into chemically competent cells and electro competent cells. The growth of the chemically competent cells segment can be attributed to the rising intensity of research (due to technological advancement) and availability of government support, along with the growing market demand for molecular cloned products.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), New England Biolabs (U.S.), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Promega Corporation (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and have a strong geographical presence. Further, these leaders cater to the requirements of major end users such as research laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

By region, the global competent cells market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing intensity of research due to technological advancement and increasing commercial needs for genomic and protein expressed products, in North American countries.

