Market Leader – Active Ingredients Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global active ingredients market for cosmetics was valued at USD 2.63 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2026. The major players adopted new product developments, expansion, and mergers & acquisitions as the key strategies to increase their market shares and revenue as well as to provide customized and upgraded products to customers

Major players operating in the global cosmetic active ingredients market are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Sederma Inc. (France), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Ashland Inc (U.S.), Seppic SA (France), Gattefossé (France), and Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (Canada). New product development is the major strategy followed by the players in the global cosmetic active ingredients market.

Download PDF: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195264084

BASF SE is one of the leading active ingredients manufacturer for cosmetics globally. The company has been focusing on new product developments to maintain its leading position in the market. For instance, in January 2015, BASF offered a new solution for skin care market named as Skin care polymer toolbox. This solution provides opportunity to the customers to identify the best suited polymer for their skin. It helped the company towards effective usage of the sensory features of its products.

Clariant AG (Switzerland) is another major player in the cosmetic active ingredients market. The company is focusing on mergers & acquisitions as a part of its strategic development activities. In April 2016, Clariant acquired 17% share in BioSpecturm Inc. (South Korea), which is a producer and supplier of active ingredients for cosmetics products. This acquisition allowed Clariant to grow its share in the personal care market.

Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195264084

This report provides a detailed analysis of the cosmetic active ingredients market and segments the same based on functionality, application, and region. Based on functionality, the market has been segmented into conditioning agents, UV filters, anti-ageing agents, and skin-lightening agents. Based on application, the market has been segmented into skin care and hair care. Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America.