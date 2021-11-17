Ana Sofía and Lucía Class of 2005 and Class of 2003

El Salvador, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Binibi is a brand of bilingual sound books for babies and toddlers ages 0-5. Our goal is to help parents introduce a second language at home from the earliest age, when language development matters most. Our initial collection has four books, featuring two sound books and two songbooks. All our books are bilingual and include audio and artwork by local Salvadoran artists.

Ana Sofía Guzmán, class of 2005 is a co-founder of Binibi. After graduating from EA she spent many years working in tech, where she developed strong expertise in e-commerce and Saas. Ana holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and an MBA from Columbia. She lives in Miami, FL with her husband and two-year-old daughter, Sofía.

Luciana Yarhi, class of 2003 is one of Binibi’s co-founders. She has spent most of her career in packaging, specializing in luxury goods. Luciana has a bachelor’s from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from NYU. Luciana, her husband, and 20-month-old live in El Salvador.

What did you learn at EA that helped you achieve your life goals, and pursue your dreams as professionals?

A: I learned to explore things I was interested in, and that expanded my worldview and allowed me to pursue so many unique opportunities.

L: While at EA, I felt that life was full of possibilities and that I could achieve whatever I set my mind to. As I experienced hardships and failures later in life, this belief never wavered, and so I’ve accepted challenges I might not have otherwise.

What is the most valuable lesson you learned at EA?

A: I’d say the most valuable lesson I learned was to take the time to get to know people around me. Everyone has an interesting story to tell and something to offer, and if you take the time to get to know them, you’ll learn something valuable each time.

L: Difficult to narrow to just one as I spent my formative years here! I think the most valuable lesson would be to be curious and be a lifelong learner.

What are the reasons for your success?

A: I wouldn’t say we’re successful yet, but I’d say that anything that we’ve accomplished so far is a result of a lot of dedication and a “we can do this” attitude, which has gotten us through the most challenging times.

L: I’m not sure we’re successful just yet! But I would say hard and consistent work are the biggest contributors to propelling us forward.

What advice would you give to our students?

A: Don’t be afraid to take risks. At the end of the day, every opportunity is a learning experience, and everything you do takes you one step closer to where you’re supposed to be.

L: Commit and go all-in on something. Expect failures and take them as opportunities to learn and grow – embrace the discomfort and you’ll come out as a better person and professional.