Manufacturer of Pharma & Food Excipients – Ankit Pulps and Boards

Nagpur, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ankit Pulps and Boards PVT LTD is a pioneer in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical excipients- Microcrystalline Cellulose. Our goal is to improve the standardization of methods relating to the study of oral drug absorption. We hold an in-house Research & Development association to keep it side by side with all Frontline advancements in the business. Our labs are an impression of our dedication towards first-rate quality and cleanliness.

MICCEL RC591

MICCEL RC591 is used in tablets as a concentration aid which is an excellent wet granulation binder that swiftly produces robust granules that persist stable in high shear settings, enabling extended processing windows and maximizing batch to batch reproducibility. Our MICCEL RC591 is a direct compression tablet that improves powder flow with uniform table content and helps to reduce moisture. Formulations that cover this excipient have moderate viscosity, long thixotropy, and display lessened settling.

MICCEL RC611

MICCEL RC611 is a water-dispersible, colloidal, spray-dried combination of microcrystalline Cellulose and carboxymethyl cellulose sodium. A high-shear mixer activated an odorless, white, tasteless powder to deliver the one-phase suspension, stable, smooth cream, lotion and, gel. Our MICCEL RC611 is generally regarded as harmless when used in reasonable amounts. It improves resistance to the degrading effects of magnesium stearate compared with regular Microcrystalline Cellulose.

MICCEL Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose

MICCEL SMCC is refined wood Pulp referred to as solicited microcrystalline Cellulose, a white, free-flowing powder. Our MICCEL SMCC is an inert substance with excellent compressibility properties and is used in solid dose forms. Our MICCEL SMCC tablets are rugged but dissolve quickly. It is a novel tableting excipient that can improve binding capability as a material and in table formulations. We provide it in several processed food commodities and may be used as an anti-caking agent, stabilizer, suspending agent, or texture modifier.

Ankit Pulps and Boards PVT LTD is the largest and leading Microcrystalline cellulose Manufacturing Company. We achieve our aim only by presenting independent, objective, comprehensive, and up-to-date information in a clear format to our clients and Frontline professionals. We are committed to meeting customer requirements through the continual improvement of our quality management system. We serve innovative gear and guarantee the best quality items to our clients. We are there for the comfort of our customers.

Contact us:

Address: 39, 2, Kamptee Rd, Bhilgaon, Khairy, Maharashtra 440026

Phone: +91-09970057680

poorvang@celluloseankit.com