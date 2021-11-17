Silicone Fabrics Market Report 2021 -2026: By Base Fabric, Application, End User, Geography and Company Profile

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Silicone Fabrics Market by Base Fabric (Fiberglass, Polyester, Polyamide), Application (Protective Clothing, Industrial Fabric, Clothing Fabric), End-Use (Industrial, Consumer, Automotive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″ The global Silicone fabrics market size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2021 to USD 5.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2026. Factors such as stringent government regulations regarding passenger safety in automotive, growth of manufacturing industries, increasing demand for protective clothing, and growing adoption in the upholstery and furniture industry are driving the Silicone fabrics market. Moreover, the increasing demand for superior quality, high performance, and durable fabrics in consumer goods manufacturing is expected to offer opportunities for Silicone fabrics manufacturers.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=63640718

Fiberglass segment estimated to lead the Silicone fabrics market in 2020

By base fabric, the fiberglass segment accounted for the largest share in the overall Silicone fabrics market. This growth can be attributed to the low cost, high performance, suitability to several industrial applications, and strong resistance to heat, water and UV supports for the growth of the silicone coated fiberglass fabrics market. Similarly, the polyamide segment is mainly driven by increasing demand for airbags across the globe. Also, it is supported by stringent government regulation in developed as well as developing countries.

The industrial fabric segment is estimated to be the leading consumer of Silicone fabrics

The industrial fabric segment led the overall Silicone fabrics market in 2020, both in terms of value and volume. It is used across several industrial applications such as conveyor belts, insulation, gaskets, hoses, and heat shield, among other. With the growth of the manufacturing industry across the globe, the demand for silicone fabrics is increasing steadily.

APAC projected to account for the largest share of the Silicone fabrics market during the forecast period

APAC is projected to have the largest share in the global Silicone fabrics market, in terms of both value and volume, from 2021 to 2026. The APAC Silicone fabrics market is driven by the thriving demand from the manufacturing industry, automotive, and fabrication industry. APAC Silicone fabrics market has been witnessing consistent growth due to the increasing automotive as well as airbag production in the region, growth of the manufacturing sector, and double-digit growth of the healthcare and medical sector. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic growth of several countries such as India, ASEAN, and other countries, has been declining owing to disruption of the supply chain, declining demand for industrial products, the suspension of the manufacturing facilities, and declining oil & gas prices. The demand for Silicone fabrics is therefore expected to decrease in several end-use industries in 2020.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=63640718

The silicon-coated market is dominated by large players, such as Elkem (US), 3M Company (US), Auburn Manufacturing Inc. (US), Nott Company( US), Mid-Mountain Materials, Inc (US), Newtex Industries, Inc (US), Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics (US) Trelleborg AB (Sweden), COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN S.A. (France), and Serge Ferrari Group (France). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the silicon-coated fabric market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 full-time analysts and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high-growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high-growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com