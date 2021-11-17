Tidabie Tidal Music Converter macOS 12 Monterey compatibility  

Monterey, CA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Tidabie has launched a new version to be fully compatible with macOS 12 Monterey. Users who are on Apple devices are welcomed to update their Tidabie Mac version and process everything as expected!

Tidabie Tidal Music Converter is devoted to downloading and converting Tidal Music to plain audio formats, such as MP3, AAC, WAV, AIFF, and FLAC format on local computers. Having been compatible with the newest Windows 11 and macOS 12, Tidabie is always working hard to regularly release a straightforward update that “introduces powerful features to get more done”.

Not just featuring Tidal Music downloading, Tidabie supports batch downloading Tidal Music at 10X faster speed. Moreover, armed with the most advanced audio recording core, Tidabie even makes it possible to preserve the High Fidelity audio quality for Hi-Fi subscribers, and 100% original standard audio quality for Tidal Premium users.

What’s more, Tidabie will retain the ID3 tags after conversion, including title, artwork, artist, album, and more. Designed with a user-friendly interface and concise buttons, this professional Tidal music converter enables to download Tidal tracks with just a few clicks.

Key Features:

Download Tidal Music onto the computer.

Convert Tidal Music to MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF.

Keep Hi-Fi audio quality after conversion.

10X conversion speed & retain ID3 tags.

No need to install the Tidal app.

Free technical support & software updates.



For more information about Tidabie Tidal Music Converter, please go to:

*Windows: https://www.tidabie.com/tidal-music-converter.html

*Mac: https://www.tidabie.com/tidal-music-converter-mac.html

Tidabie Tidal Music Converter is free to download from:

https://www.tidabie.com/download.html

About Tidabie Inc.

Tidabie Inc. is a software development company exclusively developing the applications for Tidal Music. The current flagship software, Tidal Music Converter enables users to download any audio from Tidal Music to a local drive as a plain file such as MP3, which helps users to listen to Tidal songs offline on any device. Besides, the program is available for both Windows and Mac systems and it’s compatible with all the latest OS.

Contact info:

Official Website: https://www.tidabie.com

Support Email: support@tidabie.com