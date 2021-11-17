Amines Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Amines Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global amines market size was estimated at USD 14.4 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 29.3 billion by 2025. Amines market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing application scope in personal care products, crop protection, paint & coatings, surfactants and water treatment. Rising need for yield improvement among farmers coupled with growing agricultural industry demand for fertilizers is projected to fuel the market growth over the next eight years. India and China are anticipated to act as important countries to drive the growth primarily due to the rising end user industry demand for amines as a raw material in manufacturing azo dyes and as an ingredient for making drugs in pharmaceutical industry.

Amine growing demand for gas treatment to remove hydrogen sulfide (H2S), and carbon dioxide (CO2) from refinery process streams is also expected to bolster the market growth by 2024. Furthermore, improving infrastructure growth in BRICS countries, and rising demand for heavy duty laundry liquids are anticipated to propel the market demand over the forecast period. In addition, increasing cosmetic products demand in developing markets of India and China coupled with growing personal care industry in Germany is likely to boost the amines market over the next eight years. However, the increasing volatility in crude oil prices has impacted the amines prices resulting in the rising demand for bio based molecules, thus challenging the amines market growth by 2024. Henceforth, companies are projected to focus in technological advancements through R&D efforts that would decrease the amines prices and could potentially reduce the demand supply gap over the next eight years. Automobile production growth in Malaysia, China, Mexico and Indonesia is another important factor anticipated to propel the application of paints and coatings, thus boosting the amines market over the next eight years.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Ethanolamine

Fatty Amines

Alkylamines

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Crop Protection

Surfactants

Water treatment

Personal care

Gas Treatment

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

AkzoNobel

BASF

Clariant

Dow Chemicals

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to growing demand from agricultural industry, rising economic development, and increasing R&D endeavors in producing quality amines. India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia are anticipated to account for major market share in the region primarily due to growing government initiatives for sustainable development. North America and Europe are expected to see considerable growth over the next eight years owing to growing demand for amines in end-use industries and rising awareness of its varied applications. Particularly the US, Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are projected to account for highest growth in the region primarily due to growing of personal care and healthcare products.

