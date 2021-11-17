4K Set-top Box (STB) Market Recent Developments and Technological Advancements, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global 4K set-top box (STB) market is expected to reach USD 7.18 billion by 2024. The 4K set-top box (STB) is also termed as 4K set-top unit (STU). It is a device that takes TV viewing to an unimaginable level by giving an outstanding image clarity, photographic emulsion of smoothness, and greater texture. The 4K set-top box market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Top Companies:

The key players of 4K set-top box (STB) industry are ZTE Corporation, Infomir LLC., Vestel Company, Roku Inc., Technicolor SA, Sagemcom, Inspur Information Technology Company, Amazon, Humax Consumer Electronics Company, Arion Technology, and EchoStar Corporation. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of 4K set top box (STB) market are rising consumers’ inclination toward ultra-high definition video, high demand for media-rich home entertainment services, governments’ initiatives toward digitization, and compulsory installation of set-top boxes program. However, the high cost of HD and SD STBs and lack of availability of high-speed broadband internet in emerging countries are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the years to come.

Product Insights:

Cable STBs, hybrid STBs, IP STBs, Satellite STBs, and the other product types could be explored in 4K set-top box (STB) in the forecast period. Satellite STBs sector accounted for the substantial market share of 4K set-top box (STB) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Also, hybrid STBs sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Technology Outlook:

Based on technology, direct terrestrial transmission (DTT), over the top (OTT), internet protocol television (IPTV), and others could classify 4K set-top box (STB) in the forecast period. Internet protocol television (IPTV) sector accounted for the substantial market share of 4K set-top box (STB) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the growth in broadband penetration.

Regional Insights:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of 4K set-top box (STB) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising demand from higher economic class, government initiative of digitization in the region, and decreasing the cost of STB devices and ultra HD televisions. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of 4K set-top box (STB) in this region. Also, the region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this region.

North America is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be enhanced features offered to customers, the surge in IPTV devices, and the presence of high-speed network infrastructure. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of 4K set-top box (STB) in this region.

