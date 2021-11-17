An Above Average CAGR Estimated To Be Maintained By Trail Camera Market During 2031

The bullish run in the trail camera market continues in 2018,with an incremental growth of 18,000 units over 2017.

A new Fact.MR study offers an in-depth analysis on the key factors at play in this market. According to the study, increasing wildlife exploration and rising demand for higher security and surveillance are instrumental in driving sales of trail cameras. The study opines that demand fortrail cameras will grow at a CAGR of 3.5% in terms of volume throughout the period of forecast, 2018-2028.

Technological advancements have significantly transformed the trail camera space, particularly with respect to connectivity and functionality. Possibility of obtaining thumbnail picture with trail camera has been a remarkable step reflecting a technological novelty in the trail camera marketplace.

Growing proliferation of novel technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in the trail camera marketplace are expected to influence the sales of trail camera, in turn presenting a positive outlook of the overall market. The demand for trail camera is being influenced with growing digitalization, as manufacturers continue to focus on researching and developing their products.

The demand for wireless trail camera is projected to expand at a substantial rate throughout the period of forecast, says the report. As compared to standard trail camera variants, the Wi-Fi variants are expected to account for a relatively higher market share of the overall trail camera market. User friendly features and enhanced convenience continue to drive the sales of wireless trail camera.

Cellular wireless trail camera products are estimated to largely contribute to the growth of the market. Sales volume of cellular trail camera are estimated to remain resurgent through 2028, dominating the Wi-Fi trail camera variants, according to the report. Fact.MR estimates that the volume sales of cellular trail camera are likely to maintain a 1.5x lead over Wi-Fi trail camera by end of 2028.

The demand for trail camera with trigger speed up to 0.25 seconds is expected to gain high traction owing to the reduction in delay time while capturing pictures. Faster trigger speeds allow trail camera to capture moving units efficiently, making trail camera with 0.25 seconds trigger speed a valid candidate for forest exploration. However, the report estimates that the sales of trail camera with trigger speeds within the range of 0.25 – 0.75 seconds are expected to be on an upswing in terms of sales volume throughout the period of forecast.

The report foresees that the demand for trail camera with low glow flash is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. Increasing volume sales of low glow trail camera can be attributed to its efficient picture quality during night, making them a convenient option for enthusiasts to capture wild life activities at night time. Further, the demand for no glow trail camera is also projected to increase at a higher rate throughout the period of forecast, 2018-2028.

Key Segments of Trail Camera Market

Product Type

Standard

Wireless

Pixel Size

<8 MP

8 to 12 MP

>12 MP

Flash

White Flash

Low Glow

No Glow

Trigger Speed

Up to 25 Sec

0.25 to 0.75 Sec

Above 0.75 Sec

Application

Hunting

Wildlife Monitoring

Others (Residential, Utility, Commercial)

Sales Channel

Modern Trade Channels

Independent/Brick & Mortar Stores

Direct to Customer

Third-party Online Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

