Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Scope, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis till 2022

The Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global medical oxygen concentrator market is expected to witness a high growth on account of its increasing incidences of asthma and respiratory diseases. Medical oxygen concentrator is designed for the supply of enriched oxygen gas from a gas supply. These products were invented in the early 1970’s and have revolutionized medical treatments of chronic and acute patients. These devices use pressure swing absorption technology used to separate some gas species from a mixture of gasses. Health care applications of this concentrator are the major factor driving the overall market demand. These devices are useful in providing oxygen supply to critical patients suffering from respiratory disorders. As per the Centers for Disease control and Prevention, in 2013, around 22 million people suffered from asthma in the U.S. This device usage in the treatment of asthma patients is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Home medical therapy is another factor that drives the market demand is expected to propel the growth in near future. Recent trends have shown that there has been a significant growth household medical therapy. Rising incidences of respiratory and cardio vascular diseases coupled with the aging population drive the usage of oxygen concentrators at patients home. This has given rise to portable concentrators which allow patients to carry their movements. Increasing application in commercial aircrafts has been driving the market demand in recent years. In 2014, The Federal aviation administration, the U.S approved around 20 models and brands of portable oxygen concentrators which can be used during air travel emergency.

Medical applications in the defense sector are anticipated to provide bright prospects for the overall industry growth. Portable oxygen concentrator devices are used by the military during disasters and relief activities for the treatment of victims especially at high altitudes or places where the oxygen concentration is low. It is even used in military aircraft at high altitudes to supply the aircrew with oxygen. Portable oxygen concentrators provide huge opportunities for the overall market growth. These devices are compact in size and low in cost. These devices can be easily fitted inside a passenger vehicle using a vehicle DC adapter. The competition in the field of portable oxygen concentrators is expected to propel the innovation and reduction in product price.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Portable oxygen concentrators

Fixed oxygen concentrators

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Home care

Non home care

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Continuous flow

Pulse dose

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

GE healthcare

Philips

Siemens

Smiths medical

Tejjin limited

Vygon

Airsep Corporation and many others

