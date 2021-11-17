Paper Dyes Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2021 To 2031

The global paper dyes market is poised to surpass US$ 1 billion, expanding at a little over 2% in terms of value CAGR across the 2021-2031 forecast period, concludes Fact.MR’s recently published report. Demand is expected to remain sustained amidst growing adoption of paper-based packaging solutions across various industries.

Historically, the market performed moderately, expanding at under 2% CAGR to surpass US$ 950 million in 2020. This moderate outlook is an outcome of the recessionary impacts ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic on industrial production, particularly regarding chemicals & materials. Growth is expected to remain sustained amidst the surging need for disposable hygiene products.

According to the World Health Organization, mortality rates from communicable diseases have registered a significant decline in the past 20 years. While pneumonia and other lower respiratory infections claimed many lives in 2019, it was much lesser compared to 2000. Also, tuberculosis-related deaths have also fallen drastically. This is mostly an outcome of increased consciousness regarding personal hygiene, prompting consumers to purchase tissue papers, toilet papers and other paper products, driving demand for paper dyes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By application, paper dyes for packaging & boards to expand at nearly 5% CAGR through 2031

Prominent end users to largely prefer basic dyes, with the segment expanding at a CAGR of nearly 3%

Sales of direct dyes and sulphur dyes to jointly expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031

By form, liquid paper dyes to hold sway, expanding at nearly 4% CAGR in the long run

The U.S. paper dyes market was valued at above US$ 250 million in 2020, amid high uptake across e-Commerce

Prospects likely to appear highly optimistic across China, expanding at 4% CAGR to surpass US$ 400 million

Key Market Segments Covered

Application Paper Dyes for Packaging & Boards Paper Dyes for Coated Paper Paper Dyes for Writing & Printing Paper Dyes for Tissues Paper Dyes for Other Applications

Form Powdered Paper Dyes Liquid Paper Dyes

Type Sulphur Paper Dyes Direct Paper Dyes Acid Paper Dyes Basic Paper Dyes

Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe East Asia China Japan South Korea South Asia India Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia Rest of Oceania Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



