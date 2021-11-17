Applications of Natural Sugars have been Increased in the Various Industries in Recent Years

The Natural Sweeteners Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value. Natural sugars have wide application in the industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others, which in turn creating demand for the various natural sweeteners.

Sugars and sweeteners are the substances used to enhance the palatability and shelf life of food products. However, conventional sugar may possess various ill-effects on human health. Thus, the development and formulation of natural sweeteners was pursued. Moreover, the sugar-substitutes utilized in various end-use industry applications are mainly of two different types: natural and artificial. The natural type of sugar-substitutes or natural sweeteners, as popularly known, is gaining immense traction in the global market. These sugars occur naturally in many plant foods. Most common sweeteners are obtained or manufactured by processing an array of plants, including agave cacti, maple trees, sugar cane, coconut palms, sugar beets, and corn to extract and condense the sugars.

Although the natural sweeteners have a higher price point, they are currently witnessing rising demand; owing to a paradigm shift in consumer behavior toward consumption of all-natural and organic ingredient-based products, consumers getting highly aware of the health benefits associated with the consumption of natural & healthier foods, and increasing per capita expenditure on health foods & products. Thus, all these factors drive a positive outlook for the natural sweeteners market in the coming few years.

The natural sweeteners market, on the basis of end-use sector, is dominated by the food & beverage segment in 2019. Apart from the growing demand from end consumers resulting in a shift among manufacturers for the choice of their ingredients in the food & beverage sector, factors such as fluctuating prices and supply of sugars further drive the demand. Food & beverage industry players require a frequent supply of sugars, at constant price points, to further process and manufacture their line of products.

Key players in this market include DuPont (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Cargill (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), FoodChem International Corporation (China), PureCircle Ltd (US), MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc (Merisant) (US), Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pvt Ltd (Indonesia), Pyure Brands LLC (US), Stevia Hub India (India), Suminter India Organics (India), Stevia Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), The Real Stevia Company (Sweden), Sweetly Stevia USA (UK), XiliNat (Mexico), Fooditive B.V. (Netherlands), Saganà Association (Switzerland), and Hearthside Food Solutions LLC (US).

