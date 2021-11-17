The Middle Eastern market for 3D concrete printing is projected to grow at the highest CAGR to 2023

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

3D concrete printing is an innovative and highly advantageous construction method in terms of optimization of construction cost, time, error reduction, design flexibility, and environmental aspects. This construction technology fabricates the predesigned building element in two-dimensional layers; the repetition of which creates a 3D construction model. The 3D concrete printing market is estimated at USD 1.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,480.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 317.3%. The potential for mass customization and enhanced architectural flexibility, and rise in demand for affordable housing structures are expected to propel the growth of the 3D concrete printing market.

The 3D concrete printing market is dominated by major players such as Yingchuang Building Technique – Winsun (China), CyBe Construction (Netherlands), Apis Cor (Russia), XtreeE (France), and Monolite UK (UK). Their 3D concrete printing capabilities, geographical presence, and adoption of growth strategies contribute toward the leading position of these market players. These players have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share. New projects, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by the market players to achieve growth in the 3D concrete printing market.

The duration 2014–2018 witnessed several new 3D concrete printed projects in the 3D concrete printing market by key players to strengthen their market presence and create awareness about this dynamic construction technology. Agreements were the second-most adopted key strategies by market players to expand their geographical reach and strengthen their 3D concrete printing abilities.

Winsun is a market leader in the 3D concrete printing market. Its expertise in 3D concrete printing technology, specialization in R&D, and constant efforts for the production of new building materials have ensured its leading position in the market. Its strong presence in China and the Middle East and the adoption of growth strategies such as new projects, agreements, and joint ventures enhance its market presence. In March 2017, the company signed an agreement with Al Mobty Contracting (Saudi Arabia) worth USD 1.5 billion for leasing 100 3D printers to develop 30 million square meters of construction projects in Saudi Arabia. This strategic initiative is expected to enhance Winsun’s presence in the Middle East. The agreements with AECOM (US) and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (US) have further strengthened its market presence and 3D concrete printed projects portfolio.

CyBe Construction is a Dutch company that offers integrated solutions to enable 3D concrete printing accessible to construction industry clients. Its offerings include 3D concrete printers, software, mortar, and 3D printing services. Its operations at a global scale, creative solutions, and focus on the development of new 3D concrete printed projects have enabled the company to occupy a significant position in the 3D concrete printing market. Some of its commercialized 3D concrete printed projects include a 100 square meter villa in Italy and R&D Drone laboratory of 168 square meters in Dubai. The latter project was executed in order of DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority).

