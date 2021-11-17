Vspagy : One-Stop Destination For Creating Interactive And Personalized Videos For Varying Industries

Noida, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Vspagy is the next-gen technology initiative of Acadian Technologies Private Limited. They are majorly a personalized video agency that puts special emphasis on the aspects of interactivity and personalization, especially in regards to marketing. These solutions are desired to create relevant and thoughtful customer experiences, which instantly delight them and persuade them to seek out the offerings of a brand. Being pioneers in video personalization and rendering technology in India, Vspagy has managed to help many marketers to boost their customer communication efforts through smart individualization. Their platform is extremely helpful in making strategic use of on-line personalized videos across channels of communication like SMS, Email, websites, and social media.

The innovative and cutting-edge Vspagy has the capability to personalize all aspects of a video. This includes the video clips, audio, images, text, graphs, and HTML featured in it. These elements can simply be personalized by passing relevant data into the platform, and subsequently using data from external APIs. Detailed insights into Vspagy Video API can be found on their website. This company caters to clients spanning multiple industries. They have customers from BFSI, retail, e-commerce, telecom, travel and hospitality, DTH, healthcare, and more.

The self-service interface of Vspagy can help you to create powerful interactive video experience in minutes by using buttons, questions, hotspots, and video branching tools. This feature makes them a leading interactive video Agency in India. The situation control given to the customers is among the biggest aspects that attract them towards interactive videos. These videos automatically transform their storyline as per the interest of the viewers.

Give +91-120-4121301 or +91-9193155912 a call to reach out to Vspagy.

About the company:

Vspagy is a popular company that allows its clients to create impactful interactive and personalized video content absolutely seamlessly.