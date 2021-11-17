Flat Glass Coatings Market Value Projected To Expand By 2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR concludes that the global flat glass coatings market is slated to surpass a valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2031, according to a latest research report published on the landscape. Growth is largely underpinned by increase in investments to further infrastructure development, especially in the architectural and energy generation segments.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6321

The market surged impressively over the past 5 years, being valued at just above US$ 1 billion in 2020. Growth has been especially evident with regards to renewable energy infrastructure deployment, especially for solar power generation. Markets such as the U.S. and China appear to be the most lucrative amongst all, given their high energy consumption rates.

As per estimates by the International Energy Agency, solar photovoltaic generation increased 22% in 2019, adding 131 terawatt hours (TWh), representing the 2nd largest absolute generation growth of all technologies. With this increase, solar photovoltaic share in global electricity generation is now almost 3%. Consequently, countries are scrambling to develop adequate solar energy infrastructure, which is catalyzing the adoption of flat glass coatings.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6321

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Acrylic flat glass coatings to experience massive surge, expected to record a stellar 15% CAGR through 2031

Polyurethane flat glass coatings likely to be valued at nearly US$ 2 billion by the end of the forecast period

Demand for flat glass mirror coatings to emerge the strongest, holding above 40% market share in 2020

Water-based flat glass coatings to emerge dominant by technology, capturing over 50% revenue share by 2031

Flat glass coating sales in the U.S. topped US$ 400 million in 2020, attributed to high uptake in solar power generation

China to spearhead growth in East Asia, expected to reach nearly US$ 1 billion by 2031

India, Australia, and South Korea to collectively generate over US$ 600 million in revenue

Key Segments Covered

Application Flat Glass Mirror Coatings Flat Glass Coatings for Solar Power Generation Flat Glass Coatings for Architectural Applications Flat Glass Coatings for Automotive Applications Flat Glass Coatings for Other Applications

Resin Polyurethane Flat Glass Coatings Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Acrylic Flat Glass Coatings Other Resin Flat Glass Coatings

Technology Solvent-based Flat Glass Coatings Water-based Flat Glass Coatings Nano Flat Glass Coatings



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6321

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: