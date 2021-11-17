Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market Projected To Discern Stable Expansion During 2031

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global canine anxiety separation treatment market was valued at US$ 21.4 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2031).

Canines, like human beings, experience anxiety issues. Dog anxiety can affect all breeds; however, it might differ from one dog to another. Separation anxiety is commonly observed in dogs who are overly attached to their owners, and it is estimated to affect around 14% of dogs, globally.

Canines suffering from anxiety often exhibit undesirable behavior such improper urinating and defecation, excessive salivation, and destroying furnishing and exit points such as windows and doors. If ignored or left untreated, it can have a long-term impact on the dog’s mental health. Factors such as these will create demand for better treatment options for separation anxiety disorders in dogs. Also, growing adoption of canines and increasing spend on animal health are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By drug molecule, clomipramine to hold around 50% value share, globally, primarily owing to its higher effectiveness and well-tolerance in controlling separation anxiety as compared to other drugs.

Based on anxiety type, aggressive anxiety is leading with 60% market share, owing to growing destructive behavior among canines.

Veterinary clinics widely dominate at 36% market share, owing to growing number veterinary practices and significant prevalence of canine anxiety across various region.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the global canine separation anxiety market with a value share of 32% through the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest market with a value share of 21%.

Key Market Segments Covered in Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Industry Research

By Drug Molecule Alprazolam (XanaX) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Amitriptyline Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Buspirone Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Clomipramine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Dexmedetomidine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Diazepam (Valium) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Fluoxetine Hydrochloride Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Others

By Anxiety Type Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Non-Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

By Distribution Channel Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Veterinary Hospitals Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Veterinary Clinics Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Pharmacies & Drug Stores Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Online Pharmacies



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The report covers following Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Latest industry Analysis on Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

