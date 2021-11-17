Alkylate Market Estimated To Record Highest CAGR By 2031

Sales of alkylate are gaining traction again as key end-use sectors such as agriculture, electronics, automobiles and others get back to their normal growth trajectories after the initial shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for solvents to remain high over the coming years, especially from aviation and automobile industries.

The latest by Fact.MR thoroughly analyzes global industry potential and growth scope for manufacturers and suppliers during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the report, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific will remain leading regional markets throughout the forecast period. Overall, the global alkylate market is slated to expand at a steady CAGR of around 2.5% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Solvents and surfactants & synthetic sulfonates to fuel sales

High demand for sulfuric acid alkylation process likely to be witnessed

Growing requirement from aviation and automobile sectors to bolster demand growth

The United States remains one of the dominant regional markets

Germany to maintain its lead in the alkylate industry in Europe

The market Asia Pacific to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

China, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France to maintain positive industry outlook over the coming years

Key Segments Covered

Production Process Sulfuric Acid Alkylation Process Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation Process Others

End Use Alkylate for Aviation Alkylate for Automobiles Alkylate for Agriculture Alkylate for Electronics Others

Application Solvents Surfactants & Synthetic Sulfonates Specialty Lubricants Functional Fluids Additives Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Crucial insights in the Alkylate Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Alkylate Market Basic overview of the Alkylate Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Alkylate Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Alkylate Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Metal Packaging Coatings Market stakeholders.

