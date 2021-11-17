Ceramic Filling – A new long lasting dental filling with the best outcome by Dr. Hussain Al Saleh

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Tooth filling is used to return a damaged tooth back to its normal form and function. There are many types of fillings, but here Dr. Hussain Al Saleh, Founder and Specialist Prosthodontist and Oral Implantologist at Oris Dental Center in Dubai, UAE discusses the ceramic filling procedure.

Ceramic filling is a custom-made dental restoration that covers the chewing surface of the tooth. It can be fabricated in the dental lab or by using a computerised milling machine inside the clinic. These customised restorations are called inlay and onlay and are considered to be ideal alternative for conventional silver and composite fillings.

The first step is general anesthesia for the teeth, and then, in case of using the lab, a dental impression must be taken for the preparation of the temporary restoration. The third step is determining the shade of the natural teeth. After that, the dentist prepares the tooth by removing any decay, then filling deep holes or missing corners of the tooth. The next step requires a digital or conventional impression of the prepared tooth, and lastly, the final restoration result applies, as well as cementation, adjustment, and polishing.

Dr. Hussain adds that the result is achievable within one day when using CAD/CAM or it may take two visits in the case of dental lab work. It is important to note that inlays and onlays can last up to 30 years longer than any other type of filling.