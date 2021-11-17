Vinyl Sulfone Market To Register Unwavering Growth During 2031

Over the past-half decade, dyestuff manufacturing has shown a promising growth across the regions. Rising research and development investments in dyestuff manufacturing has not only bolstered the market value but also enhanced the integration of the dye stuffs in textile industry. Growth of dye stuff industry has boosted the demand for the vinyl sulfone family which includes divinyl sulfone, phenyl vinyl sulfone, methyl vinyl sulfone and vinyl sulfone ester.

Asia Pacific is considered to be the hotspot for dye stuff manufacturing and over the past half-decade, shift in policies in developed economies regarding utilization of harmful chemicals has turned the trade winds and investment storm towards the region. Thus creating a hot spot for dyestuff manufacturing but also for the vinyl sulfone market. All in all vinyl sulfone is anticipated to grow at a faster rate on the back of dyestuff manufacturing over long-run forecast period.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the vinyl sulfone market is anticipated to surpass US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 4% over the next ten years.

Key Take aways from Study

The vinyl sulfone ester type to capture a major chunk, equivalent to three-fourth of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 600 Mn over 2021-2031.

Among the application,the dyestuff manufacturing sector has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise of the textile industry over the past decade.

The market in Germany, China, and the U.S. is expected to rise at around 3% CAGR through 2031.

Asia Pacific captures more than one-third of the global market share.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand forvinyl sulfones was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

Key Segments Covered

Type Divinyl Sulfone Methyl Vinyl Sulfone Phenyl Vinyl Sulfone Vinyl Sulfone Ester

Application Dyestuff Manufacturing Chemical Intermediates Proteomics Others Colour Paint Leather Rubber Plastic

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



