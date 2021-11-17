C Prox Ltd Including Quantek: The Leading Provider Of Roller Shutter Controls

DRONFIELD, United Kingdom, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — C Prox Ltd Including Quantek (https://www.quantek.co.uk) proudly offer a wide range of roller shutter controls to everyone in the UK. With their high-quality products from reputable manufacturers, clients are guaranteed to acquire the best items currently available in the market.

This company offer roller shutter controls in different varieties, sizes, functions, and designs. Some of their products include a roller shutter remote control panel with light, 3-button roller shutter transmitter, roller shutter fire control panel, to name a few. In addition, they also have the accessories appropriate for these products, such as wall mount wireless push buttons, transmitters, and even rocker switches and wireless safety edge systems. With a large stock of such products, clients can easily order the products they want to be delivered directly to their doorstep.

C Prox Ltd Including Quantek also offer control panel kits that have built-in receivers and separate safety transmitters, which allows for easy installation of wireless safety on doors. Clients can also acquire the Radioband 3G (RB3) System and the Radiosens 3 (RS3) at very affordable prices.

Aside from their roller shutter controls, they also have a new Steri-Prox range. These products are perfect for today’s world with the raging pandemic going on. Individuals can acquire their hand and foot sensors, which are the cleanest ones in the market. Their products have an activation range of up to 70mm. However, one should not worry about touching them directly since it has antimicrobial technology built-in. These products can be utilised in numerous ways, such as in laboratories, public bathrooms, restaurants, hospitals, and clinics.

With the excellent products they consistently provide, C Prox Ltd Including Quantek has satisfied and made countless clients with their products. One of their previous clients, Idris G, even left a positive note saying: “Bought a control fob which has worked excellently with the garage control box I already installed years ago. The item arrived super quick with clear instructions on how to programme/pair it with my existing device. I couldn’t be happier”.

For more information about the products they offer, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.quantek.co.uk.

About C Prox Ltd Including Quantek

C Prox Ltd Including Quantek offers a wide variety of products for automation and control needs, including roller shutter controls. From hardwired controls to wireless and safety devices, potential clients are guaranteed to find what they need from the company’s online store. Their team of professionals is very willing to provide expert advice to clients that are unsure of what product would be best for them. For enquiries, interested parties can fill out their contact form at https://www.quantek.co.uk/contact-us. You may also talk to one of their staff via 01246 417113 or send an email through sales@cproxltd.com.