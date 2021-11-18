eCom Scotland takes the lead in creating a carbon neutral business world

DUNFERMLINE, SCOTLAND, UK, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — The digital learning and assessment specialist, eCom Scotland, has become an active, enthusiastic supporter of Pawprint, the employee engagement app which aims to improve the environment by engaging and encouraging workers to be more ‘eco-thoughtful’.

“We’re convinced that the Pawprint app’s combination of behavioural science with a fun, engaging approach encourages carbon-reducing habits that stick – and, so, empowers workers to fight climate change at work, home and beyond,” commented eCom’s Managing Director, Wendy Edie.

“We, along with every other organisation, know that we must change the way we function so we can operate efficiently, effectively and in line with legislation and compliance regulations relating to introducing and maintaining a carbon neutral lifestyle and way of working,” she added.

“So, we’re taking steps now to ensure eCom thrives in the new carbon neutral business world – as well as show we care about preventing global warming along with future-proofing our business. One of those steps includes introducing the entire eCom team to Pawprint and encouraging them to use it to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Inspired by its own increasing contribution to producing a carbon neutral business world and keen to help others do this for themselves, eCom has developed a ‘green portal’ – a demonstration site containing no-cost access, on a trial basis, to a curated list of 20 eLearning courses from top publishers. eCom hopes that accessing these courses will inspire users to develop sustainable green practices at work and kickstart the activities needed to create a greener and healthier future.

Topical themes for this curated solution include Sustainability Strategies, Workplace Sustainability, Environmental Awareness, and Social Sustainability & Equity. These eLearning programs are available, on request, via: http://www.ecomscotland.com/greener-workplace

When it comes to measuring and monitoring progress towards becoming carbon neutral, eCom’s Wendy Edie commented, “At eCom, we’re finding that Pawprint’s science-based carbon footprint calculator gives its users a number to work from. In a practical way, this supports our team to live a low carbon lifestyle – and enables us to nurture sustainability in the workplace.”

While Wendy agrees that calculating carbon footprints are inherently inaccurate, not least because of the many – sometimes intangible – variables involved, she points out there are scientifically robust methodologies and frameworks which produce ‘good enough’ numbers. The data behind the Pawprint app has been validated by Professor Mike Berners-Lee, the researcher and writer on carbon footprints and the author of such books as ‘How Bad Are Bananas?’ and ‘There’s No Planet B’.

Pawprint users are given carbon footprint calculators for home and for work. Their subsequent actions are celebrated for even the smallest planet-friendly action – and users are encouraged to turn these actions into habits to secure a sustained carbon saving. Moreover, in addition to users’ actions towards reducing carbon usage – both individually and collectively – being rewarded, Pawprint provides collective improvement reports, so that organisations can prove their commitment to reducing global warming.

About Pawprint (https://www.pawprint.eco/)

Pawprint is an employee engagement tool which harnesses the employees’ existing energy to fight climate change and channels it towards their organisation’s climate targets.

About eCom (https://www.ecomscotland.com/contact/)

eCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity – to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.