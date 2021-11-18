Dental Equipment Market Insights – Opportunity and Challenge

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Dental Equipment Market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The dental equipment market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, sedentary and changing lifestyles, growing consumer awareness, and rising dental tourism. An increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies will provide abundant opportunities.

Opportunity: Increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies

The dental industry is increasingly embracing computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) due to its high precision in dental restoration and digital orthodontics. These technologies are used to develop milled crowns, dentures, bridges, and fabricated abutments used in dental restoration procedures. They can also provide personalized brackets and removable braces for orthodontic treatments. The increasing use of CAD/CAM has reduced the need to wear temporary bridges/crowns during dental restoration treatments, enabled less time-consuming treatment procedures, and reduced the number of doctor visits.

Although most prosthetic elements are still manufactured manually, the use of CAD/CAM prosthetic elements is increasing due to their advantages, such as customization. Their adoption has also grown due to the increasing shift towards digitalization. Recent developments in this regard include:

> In November 2019, 3Shape partnered with Ivoclar to integrate the 3Shape TRIOS Intraoral Scanner and the TRIOS Design Studio to provide an advanced CAD/CAM milling solution.

> During 2016–2018, many leading players in the orthodontic supplies market, including 3M, Ormco, Henry Schein, Align Technology, American Orthodontics, and Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, partnered with 3Shape (Denmark) to integrate its orthodontic workflow software and digital CAD/CAM technologies with their existing product offerings.

Challenge: Dearth of trained dental practitioners

The demand for dental care services is expected to grow globally due to the changing demographics, growing dental care awareness, sedentary lifestyles, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases. However, a shortage of dental professionals in countries poses a significant challenge. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), 198,517 dentists were active in 2017 in the US, which is expected to increase to 202,600 by 2025. Based on dental workforce data from 2012, it is estimated that the excess growth in demand in relation to dentist supply will result in a national shortage of dental professionals in the US. For instance, as per the National Health Resources and Services Administration, the US will face a shortage of over 4,000 general dentists in 2030.

The prominent players in this Dentistry Equipment Market include DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology (US), A-dec Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Midmark Corporation (US), Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), DentalEZ, Inc. (US), Carestream Dental LLC. (US), Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan), Nova Instruments (UK), NewTom (Italy), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

Geographically, the dental equipments market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of the Dentistry Equipment Market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The growth in developed markets across Europe and North America is mostly driven by the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the rising patient population for dental diseases. Emerging markets across the APAC and Latin America are expected to see the highest growth rates, mainly due to rising dental tourism, less-stringent regulations, and the increasing number of healthcare facilities.

